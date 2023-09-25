5 best weapons to craft in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch introduced some really amazing weapons, especially after the Crota's End raid went live. Although there was a huge weapon crafting exploit that was discovered a while ago, it's been patched out, and the crafting process has been normalized once again. Now that the process is back to normal, which are the weapons that players should craft?

While the crafting mechanic has sent the god-roll hunt for a toss, it's still slightly grindy in nature. With that said, here are five Destiny 2 weapons that you need to craft during the Season of the Witch, including ones from the Crota's End raid.

Abyss Defiant, The Eremite, and three other weapons that you should craft in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Considering that a major part of the weapon pool in the game is currently craftable, it does become slightly challenging for players to decide on the weapons they want to craft and the ones they want to avoid. Although it's best to craft all possible weapons, this guide should help you prioritize the ones you need to be crafting first.

It is important to note that this list isn't ranked, and you do not need to craft these items in the order they're mentioned. Having said that, here are five weapons that you need to craft in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

1) Abyss Defiant

The Abyss Defiant Legendary auto rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Abyss Defiant is a new Solar auto rifle that was introduced along with the Crota's End raid. Ever since raid weapons have become craftable, players have started farming for Spoils of Conquest instead of the weapons themselves. While the red border variant of the weapon can be randomly acquired by completing the first encounter in the raid, you can also purchase it from the vendor at the end of the raid.

2) The Eremite

The Eremite Legendary fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Eremite is a very strong fusion rifle in the game. Introduced during the Season of the Witch in Destiny 2, it has some really interesting rolls that include (but are not limited to) Heal Clip.

There are two ways to get red border versions of this weapon. The first is by completing seasonal activities, and the second is by focusing Witch's Engrams into weapons at the Ritual Table. However, you will only get a red border variant of the first weapon you focus every week.

3) Word of Crota

The Word of Crota Legendary handcannon (Image via Bungie)

Word of Crota is a nifty little handcannon that players can craft for themselves in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. While it doesn't have too many PvE-oriented rolls, this handcanon can work exceptionally well in PvP activities.

Now that there's a new map and the PvP mode is finally receiving some attention from Bungie, it could be worth checking out. And if you do, don't forget to take the Word of Crota along with you.

4) Swordbreaker

The Swordbreaker Legendary shotgun (Image via Bungie)

The Swordbreaker is an obnoxious-looking shotgun in Destiny 2, but what it lacks in the aesthetics department, it makes up in terms of power output and efficiency. Considering that this is a Lightweight Frame shotgun, you will move faster when you've equipped it.

Apart from this, it also drops with the One-Two Punch roll. This works well if you're pairing it up with a melee-specific build in the game. As for the drops, you can either get a red border variant as a random drop from the second encounter. Or you could purchase it from the final vendor at the end of the raid.

5) Brya's Love

Brya's Love Legendary scout rifle (Image via Bungie)

Brya's Love is a Void scout rifle that is a part of the seasonal activity arsenal. This means that the only way to get this weapon is by completing Altars of Summoning and Savathun's Spire. While the chances of getting a red border through these two activities are low, it's still possible. Alternatively, you can make your way to the Ritual Table in the Anatheum and focus your Witch's Engram into this weapon, just like you can with The Eremite.

That concludes the list of weapons that you should be crafting this season. However, considering that the Destiny 2 servers continue to be facing issues, it might be a while before you can enter the game and farm these activities again.