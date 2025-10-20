How to dance in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Dancing in Blue Protocol Star Resonance isn’t just an ordinary feature but a way of expressing emotions. With a few groovy moves, you can also earn a few extra rewards and make new friends that match your energy. The easiest way to engage in the activity is through various dance hubs scattered across the big cities and periodic guild events.
Additionally, you can also use emotes or the in-game camera to pull unique moves that can set the stage on fire. This article further discusses ways you can dance in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.
Ways to dance in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
As specified, you can dance in Blue Protocol Star Resonance with emotes, intractable hubs, and special events. We have further discussed the methods below:
How to dance using dance hubs
Interacting with the dance hubs is the easiest way to get your characters in the groove. There are a few nodes scattered across different locations in the open world. You just have to approach them and click on the “Join the dance!” prompt that appears on your screen.
The earliest hub is located at the heart of the Asterleeds city. It is right across from the Pioneer Bureau building.
How to dance with emotes
You get access to free dance moves via the in-game emote menu. More options will be added as you progress through the quest and complete events. Follow these simple steps to access the feature:
- Press ESC on your keyboard to bring up the main menu.
- Click on Actions from the right panel.
- An emote board will appear on the screen. Head to its second tab.
- Find and select the available dance emotes.
Your characters will start dancing automatically if you choose the correct emotes.
How to dance via Camera Mode
You can access a range of emotes from the Camera Mode. Some of them let you dance in BPSR. Follow the next steps to access the feature:
- Press ESC to enter the in-game menu.
- Click on the Camera icon.
- Pick My Emotes from the options above and head to its second tab.
- Pick a dance move for your character.
How to dance in guild event
Having a guild with 10 members initiates a special dance event every Friday. You just have to log in at the specific time and participate for at least two minutes to earn free resources. Your characters will start to dance when you manually enter the event via the Guild Center.
The reward will vary based on the overall performance and the number of members. You can expect to earn Luno (Bound), Guild Tokens, and special buffs.
How to dance in Dance Novice event
Lastly, participate in the Dance Novice event to earn some Friendship Points. The trial appears on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at specific timings. Just talk to Zoraida at Asterleeds to participate in the flash event when it is live.
