Blue Protocol Void Residue farming guide

Void Residue is a Seasonal resource in Blue Protocol Star Resonance that you can spend on upgrading the Emblem core. Investing enough will unlock more slots to equip passives that grant you more damage and defense against Void monsters.
You can get a limited quantity of Void Residue each week from the Seasonal store, which helps during early levels of the Emblem core. However, as you progress deeper, you’re going to need more and more residue, meaning you’ll need to farm the rest if you want faster progression.
How to farm Void Residue in Blue Protocol?
After depleting the weekly limit of Void Residue, you’ll need to go and farm the resource in the open world. They drop from Void monsters that look like any other enemy, but contain a purple aura and a floating orb over their head.
The best place to find Void monsters is the Ruins of Andra City within the Asteria Plains. You can also find more around Skimmer's Lair, Duskdye Woods, and Everfall Forest. For now, teleport near the Tempest Ogre and head towards the giant spinning machine, where you’ll find other players farming the same resource.
You can AFK farm the resource along with others, but chances are you’ll lose out on some free XP and resources. Before heading to any location, join a 20-man team from the party hub to share XP and gain some additional bonuses.
Note that parties for Void farm will be inside World Boss Crusade, as there’s no dedicated section for it. Navigate through all the groups and find the one that mentions AFK farm.
What to do with Void Residue in Blue Protocol?
Once you have enough, head to the Emblem within the Season Title. Using the Void Residue, you can level up the different nodes that grant various buffs against Void monsters.
You can dump everything in one node, but after a certain point, you’ll see diminishing returns. A better option would be to invest equally, with a focus on keeping a few useful ones at a higher level than others. It will also allow you to upgrade your Emblem core further to unlock additional slots.
