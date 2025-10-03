Blueprint Fragments in Rust: How to use, and where to find

Blueprint Fragments in Rust are a brand-new addition to the game. They have been introduced with the latest Meta Shift update for the title, and are set to improve and change up how Rust is played beyond the primitive stage. These items are directly tied to puzzles and are an essential ingredient when it comes to crafting higher-level Workbenches.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how to use Blueprint Fragments and where you can find them in Rust. Read below to know more.
How to use Blueprint Fragments in Rust
Blueprint Fragments are directly connected to crafting Workbenches in Rust. The Level 1 Workbench has been exempted from such requirements; however, both the Level 2 and the Level 3 Workbenches do require players to source and collect numerous Blueprint Fragments in order to craft the workstation.
After the latest Meta Shift update, here are the fragment requirements for both the Workbenches:
- Workbench Level 2: 5 Basic Blueprint Fragments
- Workbench Level 3: 5 Advanced Blueprint Fragments
Once you have gathered the required amount of fragments, you can pair it with HQM and Metal Fragments to build the Workbenches in the game.
Where to find Blueprint Fragments in Rust?
Basic Blueprint Fragment
The Basic Blueprint Fragments can be found scattered in almost all Monuments that feature a card puzzle. They are directly tied to puzzles, and you can find them inside green card puzzle rooms and even blue-card puzzle rooms in the game.
Alternatively, you can source these fragments from loot crates in medium and large Monuments. Furthermore, there are also chances of it appearing as a collectible loot item from airdrops in Rust.
If you can complete a green and blue card puzzle together, you can source upto three Basic Fragments on a single run.
Advanced Blueprint Fragments
Unlike the Basic Fragments, the Advanced Blueprint Fragments are tied to the top-tier monuments in the game. They can be sourced from Elite Crates, and are guaranteed to spawn in Hackable Crate events within Rust. The main areas that you should contest in hopes of finding these Fragments include:
- Launch Site
- Nuclear Missile Silo
- Underwater Labs
- Military Tunnels
- Small and Large Oilrigs
Alternatively, you can also collect 20 Basic Blueprint Fragments and merge them to form 1 Advanced Blueprint Fragment.
