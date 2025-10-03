Blueprint Fragments in Rust: How to use, and where to find

Blueprint Fragments in Rust are a brand-new addition to the game. They have been introduced with the latest Meta Shift update for the title, and are set to improve and change up how Rust is played beyond the primitive stage. These items are directly tied to puzzles and are an essential ingredient when it comes to crafting higher-level Workbenches.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how to use Blueprint Fragments and where you can find them in Rust. Read below to know more.

How to use Blueprint Fragments in Rust

Blueprint Fragments are directly connected to crafting Workbenches in Rust. The Level 1 Workbench has been exempted from such requirements; however, both the Level 2 and the Level 3 Workbenches do require players to source and collect numerous Blueprint Fragments in order to craft the workstation.

Ad

Trending

After the latest Meta Shift update, here are the fragment requirements for both the Workbenches:

Workbench Level 2: 5 Basic Blueprint Fragments

5 Basic Blueprint Fragments Workbench Level 3: 5 Advanced Blueprint Fragments

Once you have gathered the required amount of fragments, you can pair it with HQM and Metal Fragments to build the Workbenches in the game.

Blueprint Fragments in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Where to find Blueprint Fragments in Rust?

Basic Blueprint Fragment

Ad

The Basic Blueprint Fragments can be found scattered in almost all Monuments that feature a card puzzle. They are directly tied to puzzles, and you can find them inside green card puzzle rooms and even blue-card puzzle rooms in the game.

Alternatively, you can source these fragments from loot crates in medium and large Monuments. Furthermore, there are also chances of it appearing as a collectible loot item from airdrops in Rust.

Ad

If you can complete a green and blue card puzzle together, you can source upto three Basic Fragments on a single run.

Advanced Blueprint Fragments

Unlike the Basic Fragments, the Advanced Blueprint Fragments are tied to the top-tier monuments in the game. They can be sourced from Elite Crates, and are guaranteed to spawn in Hackable Crate events within Rust. The main areas that you should contest in hopes of finding these Fragments include:

Ad

Launch Site

Nuclear Missile Silo

Underwater Labs

Military Tunnels

Small and Large Oilrigs

Alternatively, you can also collect 20 Basic Blueprint Fragments and merge them to form 1 Advanced Blueprint Fragment.

That's everything that you need to know about Blueprint Fragments in Rust. For more related news and guides, check out the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More