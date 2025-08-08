Rust Pilot Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to get

The Rust Pilot Pack DLC went live for all regions on August 7, 2025. It was released alongside the Rust Harder Core force wipe update for the month. The Pilot Pack introduces another cosmetic for the Hazmat suit. It also brings exclusive cosmetics for several fan-favorite weapons.

In this article, we explore everything that you need to know about the Rust Pilot Pack DLC.

What's included in the Rust Pilot Pack DLC

The Pilot Pack DLC in Rust contains five unique collectible cosmetics. Once bought, these items will be permanently tied to the Steam account used for the transaction.

Fighter G-Suit Hazmat Skin (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Here's what's included in the DLC:

Pilot Suit

Salvaged Ejector Seat

Flight Control Codelock

M15 Semi-Automatic Pistol

Black Box Storage

The Fighter Pilot G-Suit is arguably the most attractive inclusion, but the other items don't disappoint either.

Read about: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

Price and how to buy

Similar to other Hazmat-related DLC bundles offered in the game, the Rust Pilot Pack DLC costs $12.99, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency.

M15 Semi-Automatic Pistol skin (Image via Facepunch Studios)

To unlock the pack in your account, you’ll need to purchase it directly from the Steam Store. Simply navigate to the DLC and additional content section on the platform to find it.

Here's a step-by-step guide to buying the Pilot Pack DLC:

Open the Steam client.

Log in using your credentials.

Go to the Store section and search for Rust.

Open the official store page for the title. Here, scroll below and locate the section with the header 'Items available for this game'.

Here, you can choose the 'Pilot Pack DLC' and confirm your purchase.

Once bought, the items will be unlocked in-game. You can equip them by selecting your preferred skin during item crafting. Alternatively, you can use the repair bench to reskin it as per your requirements.

