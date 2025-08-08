Rust Pilot Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to get

The Rust Pilot Pack DLC went live for all regions on August 7, 2025. It was released alongside the Rust Harder Core force wipe update for the month. The Pilot Pack introduces another cosmetic for the Hazmat suit. It also brings exclusive cosmetics for several fan-favorite weapons.
In this article, we explore everything that you need to know about the Rust Pilot Pack DLC.
What's included in the Rust Pilot Pack DLC
The Pilot Pack DLC in Rust contains five unique collectible cosmetics. Once bought, these items will be permanently tied to the Steam account used for the transaction.
Here's what's included in the DLC:
- Pilot Suit
- Salvaged Ejector Seat
- Flight Control Codelock
- M15 Semi-Automatic Pistol
- Black Box Storage
The Fighter Pilot G-Suit is arguably the most attractive inclusion, but the other items don't disappoint either.
Price and how to buy
Similar to other Hazmat-related DLC bundles offered in the game, the Rust Pilot Pack DLC costs $12.99, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency.
To unlock the pack in your account, you’ll need to purchase it directly from the Steam Store. Simply navigate to the DLC and additional content section on the platform to find it.
Here's a step-by-step guide to buying the Pilot Pack DLC:
- Open the Steam client.
- Log in using your credentials.
- Go to the Store section and search for Rust.
- Open the official store page for the title. Here, scroll below and locate the section with the header 'Items available for this game'.
- Here, you can choose the 'Pilot Pack DLC' and confirm your purchase.
Once bought, the items will be unlocked in-game. You can equip them by selecting your preferred skin during item crafting. Alternatively, you can use the repair bench to reskin it as per your requirements.
