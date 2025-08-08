  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Rust patch notes (August 2025): New Hardcore refresh, updated atmosphere, improvements, and more

Rust patch notes (August 2025): New Hardcore refresh, updated atmosphere, improvements, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:10 GMT
rust patch notesq
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust patch notes for August 2025 are out. The update is primarily centered on improving the hardcore mode. The developers have introduced a plethora of changes to the in-game atmosphere, improving volumetric clouds, fog systems, and more.

Ad

In this article, we list the major changes and improvements in the latest Rust patch notes for August 2025.

Rust patch notes for August 2025

Features

  • Hardcore refresh
  • New menu interface
  • Volumetric clouds, fog, and atmospheric revamp
  • Dropped weapons and weapons from de-spawned dead players can now be found with a metal detector
  • Added handheld compass item
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

Improvements

  • Reworked syringe animation to apply heal as syringe leaves the arm
  • Client projectiles update as a batch in parallel, significantly improving their performance
  • Admin command `debug.invis` now has a visual indicator
  • Admin command `global.god` (godmode) now has a visual indicator
  • New admin command `global.godforceoffoverlay` to force disable the `global.god` visual indicator
  • Significantly improved loading times
  • Optimized entity -> item lookup code to reduce lag spike when opening the death screen
  • Optimized nametag update code
  • Flares now flicker less and will stop flickering entirely when the reduce flickering option is enabled
  • No build zones now have an indicator when approached at a height.
  • Added new "BaseRaidBenchmark" benchmark
  • Reduced the performance impact of the UI
  • Reduced the performance impact of industrial conveyors
  • Updated the tutorial to use the new foliage system, which saves some memory when not in tutorial
  • Heavy armor shows movement speed changes in the item inspection menu
  • Swapped the movement penalties for the heavy chest and legs: 10% chest, 20% legs -> 20% chest, 10% legs
  • Added command `server.listplayerreportcounts` to view the number of reports players have received on the server
  • Added player's EntityID to the `playerlist`, `status`, and 'players` console results
  • Added command `global.playerlistids` to list relevant IDs for players on the server
  • Scrap & Attack Helicopters “damaged” fire effects no longer play while submerged
  • Added tugboat horn
  • Optimized some inventory searching logic
  • Spraycan no longer loses condition while using the admin infiniteammo command
  • Added new keybinds to mark the current position on the map and to clear all map markers
  • Hitting static objects in safe zones no longer marks the player as hostile
  • Map automatically centers on the player upon first opening the map after logging into a server
  • Research tables can now be picked up when there's scrap inside
  • The crafting menu now remembers your search after closing and opening
  • Improved the MLRS target and fire interactions to prevent misclicks
  • Added a visual warning when trying to load into a team-limited server with a party that is too big
  • Improved positions of hoppers and storage monitors on barrels
  • Improved deployable snapping for various items
  • Greatly reduced the amount of log history kept in memory for servers
  • Added the setmaxhealth admin command
  • Server now waits for the map file to finish uploading before allowing clients to connect
  • Improved distant foliage visuals with directional self-shadowing
Ad

Check out: Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measures

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust patch notes for the August 2025 force wipe. Check out some of our related articles below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Priva