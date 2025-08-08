Rust patch notes (August 2025): New Hardcore refresh, updated atmosphere, improvements, and more

The Rust patch notes for August 2025 are out. The update is primarily centered on improving the hardcore mode. The developers have introduced a plethora of changes to the in-game atmosphere, improving volumetric clouds, fog systems, and more.In this article, we list the major changes and improvements in the latest Rust patch notes for August 2025. Rust patch notes for August 2025FeaturesHardcore refreshNew menu interfaceVolumetric clouds, fog, and atmospheric revampDropped weapons and weapons from de-spawned dead players can now be found with a metal detectorAdded handheld compass itemRead more: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)ImprovementsReworked syringe animation to apply heal as syringe leaves the armClient projectiles update as a batch in parallel, significantly improving their performanceAdmin command `debug.invis` now has a visual indicatorAdmin command `global.god` (godmode) now has a visual indicatorNew admin command `global.godforceoffoverlay` to force disable the `global.god` visual indicatorSignificantly improved loading timesOptimized entity -&gt; item lookup code to reduce lag spike when opening the death screenOptimized nametag update codeFlares now flicker less and will stop flickering entirely when the reduce flickering option is enabledNo build zones now have an indicator when approached at a height.Added new &quot;BaseRaidBenchmark&quot; benchmarkReduced the performance impact of the UIReduced the performance impact of industrial conveyorsUpdated the tutorial to use the new foliage system, which saves some memory when not in tutorialHeavy armor shows movement speed changes in the item inspection menuSwapped the movement penalties for the heavy chest and legs: 10% chest, 20% legs -&gt; 20% chest, 10% legsAdded command `server.listplayerreportcounts` to view the number of reports players have received on the serverAdded player's EntityID to the `playerlist`, `status`, and 'players` console resultsAdded command `global.playerlistids` to list relevant IDs for players on the serverScrap &amp; Attack Helicopters “damaged” fire effects no longer play while submergedAdded tugboat hornOptimized some inventory searching logicSpraycan no longer loses condition while using the admin infiniteammo commandAdded new keybinds to mark the current position on the map and to clear all map markersHitting static objects in safe zones no longer marks the player as hostileMap automatically centers on the player upon first opening the map after logging into a serverResearch tables can now be picked up when there's scrap insideThe crafting menu now remembers your search after closing and openingImproved the MLRS target and fire interactions to prevent misclicksAdded a visual warning when trying to load into a team-limited server with a party that is too bigImproved positions of hoppers and storage monitors on barrelsImproved deployable snapping for various itemsGreatly reduced the amount of log history kept in memory for serversAdded the setmaxhealth admin commandServer now waits for the map file to finish uploading before allowing clients to connectImproved distant foliage visuals with directional self-shadowingCheck out: Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measuresThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust patch notes for the August 2025 force wipe. Check out some of our related articles below:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreRust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more