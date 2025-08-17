Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1: New gameplay updates, visual fixes, and more

The Rust Console PTB Update version 1.5.1 is currently live for all regions. The latest update is targeted towards incorporating gameplay changes, making a number of quality-of-life improvements for all console players. Alongside these changes, several audio-visual bugs have also been fixed, streamlining gameplay for the community. In this article, we will explore the different additions and changes made with the Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1. Read below to know more. All changes with Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1Here's a look at the different gameplay changes that have been introduced with the new Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1:GameplayFixed instances of crashes when a player is in the UI of Drop Selector Highlight after the car chassis is destroyed.Vehicle Parts loot crates now spawn more frequently.Fuel tank module now correctly prompts the fluid in and out connection when the hose tool is equipped.Mounting the driver's seat of a vehicle while crouching no longer causes the vehicle to automatically honk.Dismounting a magnet crane now follows the dismount speed set in the Options menu.Flares launched by Attack Helicopters now correctly divert the Homing Missiles away.Players can now add fuel while mounted on the side car of the motorbike.Motorbikes and bicycles take reduced damage when running over hostile NPCs.Fixed the slight offset of the player's camera height when mounting Motorbikes.Level 2 Workbenches now correctly have Parachute, Homing Launcher, and Homing Missile available to research.Fixed a bug where players can fall through the terrain opening near the Water Treatment Plant.Crouching no longer cancels the Surrender gesture.Players can no longer use the Surrender gesture while swimming.Thrown long melee weapons at a wall can no longer be picked up from the other side of the wall.Fixed a bug where player spawn points were no longer interactable after the player leaves and rejoins the server.Roads now connect correctly to monument roads.Fixed a bug where players are able to build bases inside certain rocks.Also read: How to complete Rust Launch Site puzzleVisual changes with Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1Fixed a bug where the player's shadow is offset.Fixed a bug where players moving away from a vehicle with an Armored Passenger Vehicle Module causes the vehicle exterior to disappear.Gibs now appear correctly when Modular Vehicle modules are damaged.The player model’s leg and foot no longer clip through the seat inside of a Modular Vehicle while accelerating.Blocky shadows and invisible smoke no longer appear behind vehicles.Sparkling effects now play correctly when players walk away from the shredder.Throwing a Molotov onto a tugboat will no longer cause the tugboat to flip over.Adjusted the lighting in the Upper Office Loot Room at the Power Plant.The water surface viewed from the moonpool window now appears consistently when players move in and out of the moonpool entrance.Parts of the barbed wire near the Junkyard no longer turn invisible at certain angles.Fixed smaller-sized barbed wire at the Junkyard monument to be consistent with other barbed wires connected around the monument.Barbed wire is now properly connected to each other at the Junkyard monuments.Reduced visual artifacts on the terrain near the beaches.Reduced instances of flickering shadows when two big bases are nearby each other.Fixed a bug where the emitted light is visually not aligned to the ceiling light bulb.Added red light emissions to the gambling wheel terminal located at the Bandit Outpost monument.The Electric Heater no longer appears as turned on when players are nearby, even though it is off.Crate textures now appear correctly when it floats up to the water surface.Notes no longer turn invisible when viewed at different angles.Fixed visible issues on the Cockpit and Taxi Vehicle Modules.Bright lights no longer appear while players are moving around the surface of the water.Texture and shadows of a dropped prisoner's hood no longer disappear as players move away from them.Fixed a bug where a dropped hatchet would appear white when you moved far away.Boxes being carried by drones no longer appear invisible when viewed from underneath.Object highlights no longer follow smoke particles from Smoke Grenades.Read more: 5 tips to dominate Rust Hardcore (2025)UI updatesSeveral UI updates have also been incorporated with the Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1. These include:Removed Skin advertisement in the Main Menu.Updated localisations for Prisoner Hood descriptions.Updated localisations for several Modular Vehicle promptsUpdated localisations for Adaptive Trigger in the Options menu.Added a tool tip that pops up when players mount any boats or submarines.Handcuffing a player automatically closes their crafting UI and prevents them from accessing it.“Select Container” prompt on the Edit Vehicle UI navigation bar is now correctly placed.Reopening the Edit Vehicle UI no longer causes the first slot in the internal storage to be greyed out.‘Add Fuel’ and ‘Fuel Storage’ prompts now match other vehicles in the game.Text shown for the single vending machine view on the map is no longer blurry.Changing the control layout for Motorbike and Bike will update immediately.Fixed a bug where the fuel and torpedo prompts on the Duo Submarine were not present.Audio changesLastly, the new Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1 has introduced the following audio changes and fixes:Dropped items now have the correct audio cue when the item hits the ground.Drop audio now plays correctly when a drone drops into the Drone Terminal box.Opening and closing a Hitch and Trough now have the correct sound effects.The braking audio is no longer continuously played when the player is riding a Motorbike on a paved road.Volume of sound effects while driving Modular Vehicles have been changed to match Steam.Directional audio when players are riding a bike has been fixed to play in both ears.That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Console PTB Update 1.5.1. If you're interested in Rust content, check out some of our other related articles below:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreRust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more