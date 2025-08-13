5 tips to dominate Rust Hardcore (2025)

Rust Hardcore is the perfect playlist for veterans who have spent years understanding the tough nature of the game. Rust is ruthless, and the Hardcore game mode, even more so. However, despite being one of the toughest and gruelling games to ever exist, players keep tuning into every force wipe and start their journey from scratch over and over again.

In the latest Harder Core update (August 2025), the Hardcore mode has gotten a major overhaul. Naturally, a lot of players are interested in trying it out. To help you kickstart your journey, we've devised a guide to aid you in dominating Rust Hardcore servers. Read below to know more.

5 best tips to dominate Rust Hardcore in 2025

Here are five tips to help you achieve success in Rust Hardcore:

1) Base location

Building in the snow biome (Image via Facepunch Studios)

One of the key factors that can make or break your wipe is your base location. As soon as you spawn in-game, you should directly head inland and make your way deep into the map. The beaches and the monuments near the spawn area will always be densely populated. It's a recipe to hinder your progression as this region will be filled with nakeds and grubs.

In our opinion, the moment you spawn in, you should directly head deep inland and lay down sleeping bags as you go. This will help you gain access to parts of the map that would otherwise be left unexplored in this mode.

2) Exploration is key

Exploring the sea to locate the Oil Rig

Previously, the lack of a map or a compass in this game mode made it extremely hard for players to explore the vast wildlands. However, with the latest August 2025 update, the developers have added a Compass and Fog of War in the game. This allows players to keep track of their direction and, alongside it, gain access to a map that reveals the areas that they have travelled so far.

You should use this feature to venture far out and locate high-tier monuments in the game. As you'll already be located deep inland, it's a great way to find and reap the benefits of high-tier monuments in Rust Hardcore.

3) Find weapons

Contesting airdrops to get weapons

With the Rust Harder Core update, the developers have removed the ability for players to research and craft weapons and ammunition in-game. This has led to a major change in the weapon meta. Players who can find weapons will truly have the upper hand.

Now, the best way to get your hands on high-tier weapons is to contest air drops, and of course, the toughest monuments in the game. You need to locate high-tier monuments, like Missile Silo, Launch Site, Water Treatment Plant, or even Underground Labs, and Oil Rigs to ensure that you have a steady supply of guns in the game.

Equipped with guns, you will be stronger than the majority of the other players in Rust Hardcore. Play smart, and play to win, and you will ensure that you do not lose possession of your weapons.

4) Small bases for the win

Farming wood for base upkeep in Rust

Rust Hardcore has also introduced the concept of extremely heavy upkeep costs. It is very hard to build and maintain huge bases in this game mode. As such, sticking to low-key builds, primarily centered around powerful bunker techniques, will ensure that you have a strong and unraidable base. It will also alleviate a lot of pressure from you, as you would no longer have to spend tens of hours farming and smelting ores in your base.

5) Set up auto-smelting and sorting

Set up auto smelting for easy maintenance (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If you can get your hands on the required items for a proper pipeline, it's best if you can automate smelting in your base. This will ensure that you have a consistent supply of cooked metal fragments and sulfur. Furthermore, you can also enable auto-sorting to ensure that your base is constantly upkept, and your resources are transferred to designated lootboxes in Rust Hardcore.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 tips to dominate Rust Hardcore in 2025.

