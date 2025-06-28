How to complete Rust Launch Site puzzle

The Rust Launch Site puzzle is quite complicated for those who are not well-versed in the Monument's layout. It is a Red Card puzzle, and as such, it offers players a chance to get their hands on tremendous amounts of high-tier loot in the game. It is arguably one of the best places for you to secure rare weapons, important blueprints, and a lot of high-quality metal.

Ad

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help complete the Rust Launch Site puzzle. Read below to know more.

Rust Launch Site puzzle guide

Pre-requisites

Before you proceed to try your luck completing the Red Card puzzle in Launch Site, you need to get your hands on these items first:

2x Fuses

Green Card

Red Card

Clothing with 25% Radiation Protection (Hazmat works best)

Once you've gathered these items, you can follow these steps to complete the puzzle:

Ad

Trending

Switch in Building 011

Building 110 (Image via Facepunch Studios)

First, locate the single-storey shipping container building marked '011' in Launch Site. Head inside, and proceed to toggle the switch that is present inside this building.

Ad

Read more — Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update: Bee Bombs, Armor slot crafting changes, Targeting attachment, and more

Switch in the Brutalist Building

The second switch (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Right beside Building 011, you'll find a Brutalist-designed building that houses another switch. Go inside, and toggle this switch as well.This marks the second step in the Rust Launch Site puzzle.

Ad

Enter the tunnel

Switch near the tunnel (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Come out of the building and locate the scaffolding. Scale down the ladder, and once you see the tunnel, proceed to enter it by jumping across the gap. Here, you have to activate the timer that you will find beside the tunnel doorway.

Ad

Proceed to toggle the timer and exit this location.

Green room

Green card room (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Go to the Green-door building near the three silos in Launch Site. Swipe the card, and proceed to enter the room. Here, you'll find a fuse box. Put in one of the fuses and toggle the switch. As you complete this step, you're inching closer to completin g the Rust Launch Site puzzle.

Ad

Check out — Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and more

Main building - Launch Site

Final switch location (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Go to the far side of Launch Site, and locate a small room that serves as an extension to the main building. You'll find this room beside two blue shipping containers that are parked near its entrance.

Ad

Enter the room, and you will find one more fuse box here. Proceed to put the fuse in and toggle the switch.

Enter through the Red Door

Red card room door (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Exit the previous building, and proceed to head to the main entrance with the red doors. Here, you have to swipe the Red Card to gain access to the Launch Site building.

Ad

You might be interested in — Rust patch notes (June 5, 2025): Bee catapult bomb, silencer nerfs, monument updates, and more

Once you gain access, proceed to clear all the scientists inside the building. Scale up the ladders and emerge on the rooftop of the building. You will find elite and military grade loot scattered on the rooftop. Proceed to loot everything you can, and make your exit in a similar fashion.

Alternatively, if you have a parachute, or are lucky enough to find one in one of these high-tier crates, use it to glide away to safety.

Ad

Upon following the aforementioned steps, you will have successfully completed the Rust Launch Site puzzle.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Launch Site puzzle. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More