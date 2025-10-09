Borderlands 4 Golden God Legendary shotgun: Unique effect, stats, and how to get

Golden God is a Ripper Legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 that features a truly unlimited magazine. The Unique effect from its perk allows you to hold the trigger and shoot all of the bullets in the gun without needing to reload. This feature helps maintain multiple buffs that usually reset when you reload, allowing you to stack damage more consistently.

This guide will show you where to farm the Golden God Legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Golden God Legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4?

Defeat Idolator Sol to get Golden God (Image via 2K)

The Golden God is an exclusive drop from Idolator Sol, the first major boss in the game. The fight takes place within the Fortress Indomita during the final step of the ‘Rush the Gate’ main quest. However, farming this shotgun can take a while.

Fighting Idolator Sol is very tricky if you don’t have a proper DPS build. He will constantly turn immune, which will prolong the fight unnecessarily. Moreover, when fighting the boss for the first time, you’ll notice that sometimes he’ll take a reduced amount of damage. If that happens, aim for the boils on his body.

If you’re finding the fight challenging, we also have a complete guide on how to defeat Idolator Sol. Once you know the ins and outs, you’ll be able to farm the boss for the Golden God shotgun consistently.

Golden God Legendary shotgun: Unique effect explained

Golden God Unique effect (Image via 2K)

The Unique perk of Golden God is ‘Rage’, which prevents the gun from breaking after it overheats. While the weapon manufacturer is Ripper, it always drops with a CoV unlimited magazine part that removes load at the expense of gun overheating and eventual breakdown for a few seconds.

Being able to shoot until the bullets run out sounds nice, but holding the trigger for an extended duration of Golden God will break your ammo bank. Each shot fired while the gun is overheating will consistently increase ammo use, providing the same benefits as firing one.

Shotguns are among those weapons that already have less ammo capacity, even with a maxed-out SDU. Holding the trigger for a few extra seconds can empty all of your reserves, especially if you are farming this gun early in the campaign.

Golden God shotgun stats in Borderlands 4

Golden God can drop with additional perks (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for Golden God at Level 50:

Damage: 411x4

Accuracy: 61%

Reload speed: 3.2 seconds

Fire rate: 4.9 bullets/second

Shots to Overhear: 25

In addition to the base damage, the Golden God also comes with an elemental burn and a 33% increase in critical damage as a secondary stat.

