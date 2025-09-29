Borderlands 4: How to get Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle

The Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4 is manufactured by Maliwan and features elemental damage. It is a strong weapon and can assist you in dealing massive damage from a safe distance to unsuspecting enemies. The weapon also comes with additional firing effects depending on the variant. It is one of the strongest long-range guns in the game and can be acquired with a bit of grind by defeating a boss monster named Mimicron.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to farm Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4

Fans can use this guide to easily get the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4:

You will need to travel to the Idolator’s Noose region in The Fadefields area of the map.

region in of the map. You can find an Order Bunker named Tipping Point on the right side of the Fortress Indomita .

on the right side of the . Clear out this area and defeat all the enemies inside the bunker to reach the boss fight area. Travel through the tunnels and head toward the final room after climbing through the elevator shaft .

the bunker to reach the boss fight area. Travel through the tunnels and head toward the . Slide down through the doorway and fight against the waves of enemies and eliminate the Mimicron boss monster .

through the doorway and fight against the waves of enemies and eliminate the . Once the boss is defeated, it will drop a large amount of loot. The Mimicron has a chance to drop the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4.

legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4. You can then pick it up and equip it to your loadout.

Use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss repeatedly and obtain the drop variant you prefer. It can take a while to get the preferred item, so you may need to grind a bit at this location.

Location of Order Bunker Tipping Point in Idolator's Noose (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

All Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4

Here are the unique effects and stats of the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4:

Sierpinski

The Complex Root legendary sniper can spawn additional diverging projectiles when shooting at enemies. This is a great way to deal damage to large hordes of opponents from a distance.

Alt Fire

There are different Alt Fire perks that you can get from the variants of this weapon. Singularity Grenade Launcher is one of them and is more preferred. It enables the gun to shoot out a Singularity that can inflict a massive 717 damage per second.

Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle has different variants in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Maliwan

The Maliwan modifier enables the sniper to fire out different elemental damage and even switch between different effects like Radiation and Incendiary. The third perk can also be different for each drop that you score from defeating the Mimicron.

You can also get a different perk like the Ripper-Licensed Magazine, which enables the weapon to charge up before being able to shoot in Full Auto mode.

Stats at Level 50

Here are the stats of a Level 50 Charged Progressing Complex Root Sniper Rifle:

Damage: 2152 (per bullet)

2152 (per bullet) Accuracy: 89%

89% Reload Time: 1.9 seconds

1.9 seconds Fire rate: 1.3/second

1.3/second Magazine Size: 15

It is important to note that the overall damage output of the weapon can change according to your build and variant. This is a great long-range gun that can benefit you in future adventures, irrespective of the version you find after defeating the boss monster.

