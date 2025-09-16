Borderlands 4: How to get Queen's Rest legendary pistol

You can get the Queen's Rest legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 by killing Callis, the Ripper Queen. You need to defeat this boss in the main story at least once before you can collect the weapon. You can return to her base and pay some cash to fight her as many times as you need. Defeating her will release six legendary drops, including the pistol.

This article will explain how you can get the Queen's Rest legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.

How to farm the Queen's Rest legendary pistol in Borderlands 4

Queen's Rest in-game (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Here's everything you need to know to get the Queen's Rest pistol in Borderlands 4:

You must first progress through the main story and defeat Callis, the Ripper Queen, once in Mission 10 - Her Flaming Vision .

. Afterwards, you can return to the same location to fight her again. You will have to access the fight via Moxxie's Big Encore machine at the Moon called Throne . This is located in Carcadia Burn on the Fallen Crown island .

. This is located in . You can fight the boss again by paying some cash. Once you do, jump straight into the arena via the machine.

Callis, the Ripper Queen, will soon appear, and the fight will begin. It will take you anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes to defeat this boss, and less if you have the necessary gear.

and less if you have the necessary gear. Once she is dead, she will drop the Queen's Rest legendary pistol, and you can pick it up.

The Ripper Queen will also drop a shield among other legendary items, which can be used for all your future quests. Her attacks are rather potent and can affect a large area, so ensure that you prioritize smooth and quick movement during the fight.

Borderlands 4 Queen's Rest legendary pistol unique effect and stats

Queen's Rest stats (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

The Queen's Rest legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is manufactured by Torgue and carries some unique features.

Royal Armory

The Queen's Rest fires high-speed rounds. Furthermore, damaging enemies with this legendary pistol also gives you a 30% chance of spawning a Homing Sticky Projectile.

Torgue

The gun is made by Torgue, which means its Secondary Fire shoots Sticky Gyrojets that explode on reload or when switching Modes. This increases explosion damage by 10% each.

Stats at level 49

Here are the stats of the Queen's Rest legendary pistol at level 49:

Damage: 3,523

3,523 Accuracy: 67%

67% Reload Time: 2.5 seconds

2.5 seconds Fire rate: 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Magazine Size: 10

The gun also features a Ripper-licensed magazine, which means that the gun will charge before entering full-auto firing mode.

Alt Fire

The Alt Fire of the gun is called Exhaust Blast. It releases a deadly explosion on nearby enemies upon being used, dealing 704 damage. Its recharge is slow, as it only regains one ammo every 24 seconds. It's best to use it sparingly.

