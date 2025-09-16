Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest involves helping Claptrap recover parts of his robotic body. The mission begins when you find Claptrap in a dumpster, having lost his chassis and most of his body parts. Only his lens and processor remain intact, allowing him to speak with you.

This article goes over the Sum of His Parts side quest in Borderlands 4, including all the rewards you'll earn upon completion.

Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest guide

The Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest can only be picked up from Claptrap in one specific location. Moreover, you will first need to complete the No Place Like Home quest before this one becomes available. Here are a few things to keep in mind before starting:

Recommended Level : 20-35

: 20-35 Quest giver : Claptrap

Location : Idolater's Noose in The Fadefields

Time to beat on average: 10-20 minutes

Once you accept the mission from Claptrap, your next immediate objective is to locate his chassis after fighting off a relatively strong enemy.

Let us now discuss the various stages of the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest guide.

Stage 1: Accepting the quest

Start the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest in Idolater's Noose in the south-western zone. The mission marker will appear on a dumpster. Interact with it to reveal Claptrap's buried and abandoned lens.

Claptrap will tell you that he was attacked by rippers who took away parts of his body. Speak with him, accept the quest, and progress to the very first objective.

Stage 2: Find Claptrap's chassis

Claptrap's chassis gets repurposed (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Finding Claptrap's chassis is easy. Head south and travel roughly 100 meters to reach the next location.

Within Idolater's Noose, Claptrap's chassis is located in the Racketrun area. Look for a flowerpot. The rippers have repurposed the chassis as one. Approach it and strike it with a melee attack to spawn Redthump. Eliminate him to retrieve the chassis and go back to Claptrap.

Stage 3: Assemble Claptrap

Place Claptrap's chassis here (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Take the chassis and place it in the garage next to the dumpster where you initially found Claptrap. He will then ask you to insert his eye into the chassis.

Complete this step, and after a short dialogue sequence, you'll receive the next objective in the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest: locating Claptrap's arms.

Stage 4: Knock on the door

Climb this tower on your left after knocking on the door (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

In this stage of the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest, Claptrap will send you to visit his scrapper neighbors. Follow the objective marker, which will take you 300 meters away from the garage where you assembled his chassis.

Approach the red-marked door and hit it with a melee attack. Nobody will answer, so your objective will shift to getting Claptrap's antenna back. The item can be found mounted atop a tall tower near the house, where the neighbors have been using it as a TV antenna. Go up the ladder and use your grapple to get to the top and collect the antenna.

With the antenna in hand, you can now proceed to retrieve Claptrap's arms.

Stage 5: Collect arms

Claptrap's arms in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Once you've collected the antenna, you can go back to the neighbors' house. The door will now be open.

Inside, you'll find Claptrap's arms being used as a TV channel prodder and snack grabber. They're placed near a table directly in front of the television.

Chapter 6: Find Claptrap's wheels

Claptrap's wheels (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Your next objective in the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest is to locate Claptrap's wheels, located in a beach village approximately 150 meters from your current location.

Head toward the search area and move south to find the wheels. Once you get close enough, you will notice a Psycho using them as a treadmill. Take them from beneath his feet.

You can choose to defeat the Psycho or simply ignore him and continue to the next stage of the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest.

Chapter 7: Return to Claptrap

Put Claptrap back together (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Next, return to Claptrap and reassemble his body, including the arms, antenna, and wheels. You must also give him a diagnostic high five, which involves striking his arms with a melee attack.

This stage in the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest includes a lengthy dialogue sequence as Claptrap invites you to his ripper friend's stash.

Stage 8: Follow Claptrap and kill Lootin' Luke

Follow Claptrap, and he will take you to Lootin' Luke, who disassembled him in the first place.

Luke’s gang of psychos will attack you. While they aren't numerous, their attacks are simultaneous, and if you let them get too close, they can deal serious damage. It's best to keep moving while you shoot them down.

After defeating the gang, eliminate Lootin' Luke and move on towards the next stage of the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest.

Stage 9: Talk to Claptrap

Follow Claptrap and speak with him. He will unlock Lootin' Luke's stash and reward you with cash, weapons, and much more. This marks the end of the Borderlands 4: Sum of His Parts quest, and you'll be able to view your full rewards cache for completing the mission.

All rewards for finishing the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest

When Claptrap reveals the junk he's been collecting, you'll earn cash, Eridium, and XP for making it to the end of this quest. In addition, you'll also receive quest-specific rewards.

Here is a list of all the rewards:

Cash: 2112 for finishing the quest + more as a reward from Claptrap and from enemies.

2112 for finishing the quest + more as a reward from Claptrap and from enemies. Eridium: 5

5 Shield: Green or Purple rarity

Green or Purple rarity Cosmetic: ECHO-4 Paintjob (Bargain Hunter)

ECHO-4 Paintjob (Bargain Hunter) XP: 11,575 and more for tasks

Fortunately, the Borderlands 4 Sum of His Parts quest is neither too challenging nor time-consuming. Players above level 25 should be able to complete it on their first try without getting killed.

