Borderlands 4: Trinket Crevass location and walkthrough

The Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4 is one of the many Abandoned Auger Mines that you can find on the map. These locations are important for exploration and can be quite rewarding. Most of these areas feature high-level loot drops and boss monsters that you can challenge. While the lesser enemies inside will drop normal items, the bosses have a chance of dropping legendary-tier items.

This article will highlight the location and best way to clear the Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Where to find Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get to Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4:

Travel to the Carcadia Burn region on the map.

on the map. Head over to the Ruined Sumplands area inside Carcadia Burn.

inside Carcadia Burn. The entrance of this Auger Mine will be present on the very edge near the left side of the region boundary.

of the region boundary. You can find the location of this area by travelling a little upwards on the left from the Ruined Sumplands Fast Travel point on the map. The Trinker Crevass is present on the edge of the area directly near the water body.

Trinket Crevass location in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

It is important to note that you will need to have completed the Shadow of the Mountain main storyline mission to be able to access this Auger Mine. You will likely encounter a lot of enemies in this region, and so you should be prepared to fight through massive hordes. Carrying a loadout filled with Legendary weapons and perks is a great way to ensure that you can emerge victorious from a high-threat area.

How to complete Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4

Fans can follow this guide to complete Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4 easily:

Find entrance to mine

Route to the entrance of Trinket Crevass (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Travel to the entry route of the Trinket Crevass mine and enter to complete the first objective. You will be able to enter directly into the new region and explore your surroundings.

Explore mine

Tunnel inside the Trinket Crevass (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Right after you enter and walk ahead into the mine, you will encounter a massive natural tunnel in the ground that you have to fall through. You can use the smaller stone platforms on the sides to go down slowly as well.

Small tunnel through the first Pangolin area (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Jump and cross from the waterfall area to reach the next tunnel. You will find some Pangolin monsters inside the area, but you can ignore them and move ahead through the smaller cavern on the right side. When you reach the big room with monsters inside and massive platforms, take the route on the right side to go up the slope. Cross over to the left side and use your jets to enter the cave route covered with yellow leaves.

Cave route highlighted with yellow leaves (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

You can then follow the objective marker on your compass on top of the screen to get to the required location. At the end, you will need to slide down through another cave and end up in a large room with vegetation surrounding the entire area.

Kill Boss

Break the shield by shooting vulnerable points of the boss (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

As soon as you reach the ground, a new health bar for the Rocken Roller will appear at the top of your screen. This is a boss fight, and you will need to eliminate all foes in your path to complete the objective.

Be on the lookout for the rolling charge attack of the boss, as it can deal a lot of damage. The monster can also throw exploding projectiles toward your location. Keep shooting it down to get rid of the armored health and then spam gunfire to chip away at its health. Fire and Corrosive elements are best for this fight.

Breaking the shield will enable you to deal damage to the Rocken Roller (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

It can be a bit tedious to eliminate this boss as you need to dodge its attacks alot. However, you can take it down with a bit of grind. Hit the monster’s back to take down its shields quickly. Once the Rocken Roller is defeated, the Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed.

Trinket Crevass rewards in Borderlands 4

When you defeat the Rocken Roller boss inside the Trinket Crevass in Borderlands 4, you will receive a lot of different loot, including a chance to secure:

AF 1000

San Saba Songbird

Both of these items are highly sought-after and can help you in your adventures. They also serve as the perfect incentives for fans to clear the Auger Mine or come back to challenge the boss again.

