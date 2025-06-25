Bungie confirms a new Crossbow weapon type for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Destiny 2 will be getting a new weapon type after quite a while in the sandbox. With popular demand, the developers are bringing in Crossbows into the game, where players will only get one in the form of a Legendary weapon for The Edge of Fate. While the community had had multiple iterations of the same weapon type, getting a completely new weapon type is certainly a first since The Witch Queen.

Note that these Crossbows will still count as 'Bow' kills for bounties and other challenges, but will play as a different weapon type.

This article lists everything revealed for the new weapon type, Crossbow, coming in The Edge of Fate expansion.

Crossbows confirmed as new weapon type in Destiny 2

Crossbows will be a new weapon type in Destiny 2 after three long years. As mentioned earlier, any kills with this weapon type will still count as "Bow" kills, as technically, Crossbows are a part of the Bow family. However, the overall archetype, ammo mechanics, and the model will be something new.

On June 24, during the Developer's livestream, Bungie showcased some gameplay footage of the upcoming Legendary Crossbow. This weapon will be fixed for the Heavy slot with limited ammo. However, the added mechanic for firing this ammo is like this:

When a player shoots an ammo/bolt at an enemy, it will deal significant damage. However, that same bolt can be picked up from the target location, therefore allowing the users to play into an infinite ammo gameplay loop.

Crossbows will also contain different bolt types, which will act differently against enemies. For example, Explosive Bolts will attach to the enemy and explode, dealing a heavy burst of damage.

Another type, the Serrated Bolts, allows the user to deal damage on the Bolt's first hit, its exit, and extra damage if they can take the bolt out from a living target.

Since the revealed weapon is a Legendary gear, players can expect randomized perks.

