Cold Comfort updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Cold Comfort is a Stasis Aggressive Framed Rocket Launcher from Destiny 2's Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Unlike some reissued weapons, this specific gear piece underwent the least change, as players can still get some key perks for damage. However, Bungie added several other utility options that pair well with some old perks, making Cold Comfort a viable option for DPS.

This article lists the best perks for the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher in PvE and PvP.

Note that this article will go into the PvE side of things in relatively more detail than PvP, as the latter game mode isn't the most popular among Rocket Launchers. Players can slot in any Rocket Launcher in their loadout, and the result will end up being the same against any player.

Cold Comfort PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Cold Comfort PvE god roll (Image via Bungie || D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Cold Comfort for PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

Impact Casing for increased damage with direct hits, and increased Stability.

Envious Arsenal for auto-reload after dealing damage with two other weapons in the loadout.

Bait and Switch for increased damage after dealing damage with two other weapons in the loadout.

Alternatives for Envious Arsenal can be Reconstruction for the ammo economy, alongside Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed. Note that the Tracking Module perk is available on the weapon, too, which can help you land your projectiles against moving bosses.

Like any other Rocket Launcher, the Cold Comfort is best paired with the Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack perk. However, if you want to use the weapon as a solo damage option, go for Reconstruction and Bipod, as both the perks will grant you significantly increased ammunition with decent base damage.

Cold Comfort PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Cold Comfort PvP god roll (Image via Bungie || D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Cold Comfort for PvP:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

Impulse Amplifier for even more projectile speed.

Chill Clip for slowing nearby targets after direct hits with the top half of the magazine.

Sadly, there isn't any fitting alternative on the Cold Comfort for PvP.

How to get Cold Comfort in Destiny 2

Cold Comfort is a Heavy Rocket Launcher tied to the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon loot pool. However, the version of the weapon mentioned here is exclusive to the Rite of the Nine event, so make sure to run the Dungeon via the Eternity tab.

Another option is collecting Nanory Manifolds from Dungeons and exchanging them on the reward chest for weapons.

