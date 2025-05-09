Cruel Mercy god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Cruel Mercy is the new Nightfall weapon released alongside Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine. It is an Arc Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle, firing a two-round burst with each trigger. The weapon falls under the same archetype family as Aisha's Care, Corrasion, Nullify, and Joxer's Longsword, making it only the fifth Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle in the game.

This article lists the best perks for Cruel Mercy in PvE and PvP.

Cruel Mercy PvE god roll guide in Destiny 2

Cruel Mercy PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

The following list showcases the best perks for Cruel Mercy in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.

for increased handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and stability.

for increased reload speed and stability. Dragonfly for an elemental explosion with precision kills.

for an elemental explosion with precision kills. Rolling Storm for gaining Bolt Charge with kills. The amount of gains increases if the user is Amplified.

For alternatives, a combination of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie will work for Grenade builds, alongside Fourth Time's the Charm and Frenzy for powerful combatants.

Cruel Mercy PvP god roll guide in Destiny 2

Cruel Mercy PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is the list of the best perks for Cruel Mercy in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.

for increased handling and reduced recoil. High Caliber Rounds for increased range and applied flinch on targets.

for increased range and applied flinch on targets. Keep Away for increased range and accuracy when no enemies are nearby.

for increased range and accuracy when no enemies are nearby. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Lone Wolf can be a decent alternative in the third column, with Headseeker, which is another solid damage option in place of Kill Clip in the fourth column.

Desperado has also stood the test of time and can be a lethal perk to have on Pulse Rifles.

How to get Cruel Mercy in Destiny 2

Cruel Mercy can be obtained by completing any Nightfall Strike in the game. The weapon has been added alongside its Adept variant as well, meaning running a Grandmaster Nightfall will drop an Adept Cruel Mercy. Since this weapon is a core weapon from Nightfall, getting a rotational weapon as a drop will also drop the Cruel Mercy from the same mission.

