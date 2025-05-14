Destiny 2 Ascendant challenge this week (May 13 to 20): Location and walkthrough

A new weekly reset in Destiny 2 means the game has presented a new Ascendant challenge for everyone. These challenges require players to traverse the Ascendant plane and complete different objectives. Since the game doesn't do any hand-holding, it is very easy to get lost inside. Furthermore, dying inside an Ascendant challenge can restart the entire activity, so having a proper knowledge of the layout and objective is recommended.

This article lists the basics of the Ascendant challenge, named Forfeit Shrine, available between May 13 and 20, 2025.

How to enter the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant challenge in Destiny 2?

To enter the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant challenge, head to the Garden of Esila in Dreaming City via the Strand.

Spawn on the Divalian Mists and then head for the Strand location. After entering, take a right that leads to the Garden of Esila. Upon arriving in the garden, head to the back side of the location, shown in the image below.

Ascendant challenge portal entrance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here, you will find the entrance to the Forfeit Shrine behind a rock outcrop. Make sure to drink a Tincture of Queensfoil to make the portal appear.

Forfeit Shrine walkthrough in Destiny 2

After spawning inside the Forfeit Shrine challenge, your goal is to locate three arc charges, and a few Taken Blights. The charges are mandatory for the challenge, while the blights are optional. Each charge will be marked via a grey orb icon, so locating them can be pretty easy.

The objective is to go to each charge, pick them up, and then carry them to the middle platform. On the platform, you will see an option to deposit the charge. Interact with the option, then repeat the process with the other charges. While making your way to these charges, destroy the taken Blights as you see them.

Carrying an arc charge in the middle (Image via Bungie)

After depositing all three charges, a bright yellow light will glow from the middle. Stand inside the light to get your super energy charged up. Now, use the power to defeat all the enemies, including Hive Knights and Taken Thralls.

Light emitting out after depositing three charges in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once all enemies are dead, the reward chest will spawn, marking the end of the challenge.

