Destiny 2 Ascendant challenge this week (May 20 to 27): Walkthrough and location 

A new Ascendant challenge is live with a new weekly reset in Destiny 2. Players can run these challenges by accessing a small portal via specific corners of the Dreaming City and completing the puzzles located within. Players should note that these challenges occur inside a Taken realm under complete darkness. Hence, falling into a trap can be easy, leading to a full challenge reset.

Ad

This article will walk you through the basics of the May 20 Ascendant challenge, the Shattered Ruins. Start by heading to the Spine of Keres to find the entrance. That said, do consume a "Tincture of Queensfoil" before going.

How to start the Ascendant challenge this week in Destiny 2 (May 20 to 27)

To find the entrance to Shattered Ruins, head to the Spine of Keres location in Dreaming City. Once you are in the Spine of Keres, head for the bridge just in front of the main white building, and drop down to the right side from the bridge.

Ad

Trending

Jump to the right from the bridge (Image via Bungie)

Once you end up on a ledge, head to the edge and look for a platform appearing in the air. The platform will appear like the one in the following image.

Ad

Platform appearing faintly in Spine of Keres (Image via Bungie)

Get on the platform, followed by the next one, and then jump onto the white bridge opposite the ledge you were on. From the bridge, walk towards the small circular glass, and then take a left. Hop over the couple of rocky outcrops to find the portal entrance.

Ad

Left from the circular glass in Spine of Keres (Image via Bungie)

Enter the portal to start the Shattered Ruins challenge.

Ad

How to complete the Shattered Ruins challenge in Destiny 2

Shattered Ruins is a simple challenge where players must ascend to the very top, which has a white ring light, and then defeat a boss. The path to that ring light is, however, quite challenging. There will be Taken enemies and obstacles at every corner, with a light guiding you through the correct path.

Ad

The white ring at the top in Destiny 2 Shattered Ruins (Image via Bungie)

Once you are at the top, a Taken Phalanx will spawn on a floating rock. Defeat it, collect the chest, and head through the portal to finish the challenge.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More