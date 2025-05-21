Destiny 2 Ascendant challenge this week (May 20 to 27): Walkthrough and location 

A new Ascendant challenge is live with a new weekly reset in Destiny 2. Players can run these challenges by accessing a small portal via specific corners of the Dreaming City and completing the puzzles located within. Players should note that these challenges occur inside a Taken realm under complete darkness. Hence, falling into a trap can be easy, leading to a full challenge reset.
This article will walk you through the basics of the May 20 Ascendant challenge, the Shattered Ruins. Start by heading to the Spine of Keres to find the entrance. That said, do consume a "Tincture of Queensfoil" before going.
How to start the Ascendant challenge this week in Destiny 2 (May 20 to 27)
To find the entrance to Shattered Ruins, head to the Spine of Keres location in Dreaming City. Once you are in the Spine of Keres, head for the bridge just in front of the main white building, and drop down to the right side from the bridge.
Once you end up on a ledge, head to the edge and look for a platform appearing in the air. The platform will appear like the one in the following image.
Get on the platform, followed by the next one, and then jump onto the white bridge opposite the ledge you were on. From the bridge, walk towards the small circular glass, and then take a left. Hop over the couple of rocky outcrops to find the portal entrance.
Enter the portal to start the Shattered Ruins challenge.
How to complete the Shattered Ruins challenge in Destiny 2
Shattered Ruins is a simple challenge where players must ascend to the very top, which has a white ring light, and then defeat a boss. The path to that ring light is, however, quite challenging. There will be Taken enemies and obstacles at every corner, with a light guiding you through the correct path.
Once you are at the top, a Taken Phalanx will spawn on a floating rock. Defeat it, collect the chest, and head through the portal to finish the challenge.
