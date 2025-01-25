Destiny 2 Bento Tokens guide: How to get the Chatterwhite shader (Part II)

The final batch of Bento Tokens in Destiny 2 is now live, allowing players to complete the event quest and pick up the maximum amount of tokens possible. Part I of the event unlocked only four quests for everyone, just one short of the required number for obtaining the popular Chatterwhite shader.

More quests also mean more Tokens, which pave the way for more rewards from Eris Morn. Readers should refer to our part 1 guide of Bento Tokens and how to complete the event quests efficiently.

This article lists the final part of the event. Xur has introduced three additional quests with different objectives, each rewarding a Bento Token. Players only have a few days to complete these quests, as they will be removed once Episode Heresy releases on February 4, 2025.

Destiny 2 quest guide for Bento Tokens, Part II

As stated earlier, this is the Part II guide of the event, with Part I already unlocking four quests that give away five Bento Tokens. With the addition of the three new quests, you can now collect all eight Bento Tokens, the maximum number one account can hold.

Getting started:

For the Part II Bento quests, head to Xur at the Tower. He usually sets his shop up at the Bazaar location, in an alley beside the Ramen shop.

Quests from Xur in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Talk with Xur, then pick up three "Past is Prologue" quests. Next, head over to Drifter and talk to him. This will further progress the quests, and ask you to complete different tasks.

Bento Tokens and Quests II:

Here are the remaining three quests for Bento Tokens that went live with Xur on January 24, 2025:

Dredgens of Yore: Get Guardian final blows in Crucible or Gambit. Final blows in Gambit and with Hand Cannons will grant bonus progress.

Get Guardian final blows in Crucible or Gambit. Final blows in Gambit and with Hand Cannons will grant bonus progress. Nightmare Kills: Defeat Nightmare bosses and challenging combatants.

Defeat Nightmare bosses and challenging combatants. Snakebite: Secure final blows with Gambit weapons.

Nightmare Kills quest in Part II (Image via Bungie)

If you want to finish just the "Packed Lunch" quest for the Chatterwhite Shader, please note that you only need to complete one of the aforementioned quests. This is assuming you have followed the first part of the event, and have already completed the four quests.

To summarize, the first four quests are: The Stuff of Legends, Martial Mementos, A Dubious Bento, and Nightmare Lunch. For all eight Tokens, you must complete all the quests, including the four from Part I and the three new quests in Part II.

Chatterwhite:

After completing all five Bento quests in the "Packed Lunch" questline, head to the vending machine outside Ada-1's forge room at the Tower.

Vending Machine in Destiny 2 Tower (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the Vending Machine to get the Chatterwhite shader in Destiny 2.

