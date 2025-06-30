Destiny 2 expansion livestream II details: Air date, time, what to expect, and drops

With only a couple of weeks remaining before the launch of a new Destiny 2, Bungie appears to be holding a weekly program every Tuesday to reveal some of the latest features. The previous week, the community learned about the introduction of a new weapon type and archetypes. The upcoming stream will showcase the campaigns, world tiers, and more.

This article provides an overview of the livestream scheduled for July 1, including its air time, associated drops, and what to expect.

Destiny 2's new expansion for The Edge of Fate: Air date and time

The official airing date and time for the Destiny 2 July livestream are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm.

10:30 pm. China: 1 am (July 2, 2025).

1 am (July 2, 2025). Australia: 3 am (July 2, 2025).

3 am (July 2, 2025). UK: 6 pm.

6 pm. Japan: 2 am (July 2, 2025).

A Twitch drop is associated with the stream, much like the previous programs that have gone live until now.

Twitch drop and how to claim it from the Destiny 2 stream (July 1)

A new emblem, Observer Effect, can be picked up from the stream on July 1. To obtain it, simply watch the stream via Bungie's official Twitch channel. Here is the entire process to redeem your drops from the stream:

Log in to Bungie's official website using the credentials of your active Destiny 2 account.

Click on the top-right corner of the website, on your profile picture, and then "Settings."

Scroll down to the "Account Linking" section, and then find "Twitch."

Put in your Twitch credentials, and both your accounts will then be linked together.

Bungie official website (Image via Bungie)

Next, watch the stream to get the emblem. To redeem it, however, launch the game and navigate to your "Flair" section, followed by "General."

What to expect from the upcoming Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate stream

Bungie has stated the following regarding the upcoming broadcast on July 1:

We're planning to give you a glimpse of the campaign, crank up the difficulty with the new world tiers system, and let you see how this and all the other new sandbox changes come together.

We'll also have the dev team on the floor ready to share many details about Power, progression, The Portal, Guardian Ranks, quality of life changes, and more!

