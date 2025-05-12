  • home icon
Destiny 2 Heavy Metal seal guide: Normal objectives and gilding

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified May 12, 2025 03:33 IST
Heavy Metal gameplay (Image via Bungie)
Heavy Metal gameplay (Image via Bungie)

Heavy Metal is one of the newest PvP events in Destiny 2. It offers a fight like none before, where players must take control of a Cabal tank or a Fallen Brig, and go against each other to win a match. Typically, several rules must be followed. However, one important aspect of the event is the associated seal. There are two versions of this seal, one being the standard purple and the other being the gilded gold.

This article lists all the objectives required to unlock and gild the Heavy Metal seal while the event is active.

How to obtain the Heavy Metal seal in Destiny 2?

Heavy Metal seal objectives (Image via Bungie)
Heavy Metal seal objectives (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of objectives required to get the Heavy Metal seal:

  • Vehicle Compactor: Defeat enemy vehicles inside a Heavy Metal match.
  • Kill Streak: Defeat multiple enemies without dying.
  • The Undefeated: Simply win matches of Heavy Metal.
  • I Get What I Want: Complete the Event Track in the Event Home page. This requires you to complete all 15 levels of the Event Track.

How to gild the Heavy Metal seal in Destiny 2?

Once you complete the four triumphs mentioned above, only then, the remaining four objectives open up. These four tasks are meant as additional objectives to further gild the normal Heavy Metal seal:

  • Usurper: Defeat your target's leader. This means that you must take down the shining enemy in the opposition.
  • Atop the Throne: Become a leader. This means you must become a leader, or a shining member, in your team.
  • Valuable Legacy: Once defeated, collect the coin from the leader.
  • Salvo Sender: Defeat enemies using the secondary fire of your Mech. You must score a final blow using the secondary fire inside a Tank or a Brig.
To note a few things regarding the event, two primary currencies are tied to the overall loop. The "Event Tokens," obtained from completing challenges, can be used to get rewards. The "Reroll Chip," obtained from Event Track, can be used to reroll a challenge.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

