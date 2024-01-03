Destiny 2 Iron Banner weapons tier list for PvP

In Destiny 2, Lord Saladin visits the Tower twice every season with new weapons and gear that Guardians can acquire by participating in the Iron Banner, which underwent quite a few changes in Season 17. This includes the addition of different game modes and the removal of restrictions on power levels. Alongside these, Bungie also introduced some great new weapons to grind for in Iron Banner.

However, only some of these are a potent choice in the Destiny 2 PvP sandbox. So, if you're wondering which ones you should prioritize for PvP, this is the article for you.

It lists every Iron Banner weapon available in this title's loot pool and Legacy Focusing and ranks them based on their potency inside Destiny 2's PvP content. It also covers the god rolls of each weapon to help you choose the perfect one for your next Crucible match.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Iron Banner weapons for PvP

Tier list for Iron Banner weapons for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via Tiermaker)

A total of twenty weapons are available for Guardians to take away as a reward from Iron Banner. While eight of them are in the Focused Decoding tab, the other twelve fall under the Legacy Gear section.

Focused Decoding: Jorum's Claw, Bite of the Fox, Swarm of the Raven, The Guiding Sight, Point of the Stag, Riiswalker, Pressurized Precision, Lethal Abundance.

Legacy Gear: Occluded Finality, Archon's Thunder, Peacebond, Razor's Edge, Allied Demand, Gunnora's Axe, Frontier's Cry, The Wizened Rebuke, Dark Decider, Forge's Pledge, The Hero's Burden, Roar of the Bear.

SS-tier

This tier list has the most potent Iron Banner weapons for PvP. Due to their unique and robust perk pools, these options are must-haves for Destiny 2's PvP content:

Bite of the Fox: Snapshot Sights + Opening Shot

Lethal Abundance: Keep Away + Target Lock

Point of the Stag: Archer's Tempo + Swashbuckler

The Wizened Rebuke: Under Pressure + High-Impact Reserves

These weapons have among the most top-tier perks that get the job done well inside PvP. For example, Bite of the Fox with Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot is one of the most potent aggressive frame snipers you can use against other Guardians.

On the other hand, Lethal Abundance and The Wizened Rebuke also come with some unique perk combos that can give an edge inside the PvP sandbox. Furthermore, with the ability to perform random rolls, Point of Stag is even more potent than before.

S-tier

S-tier Iron Banner weapons are recommended for PvP modes, although they might fail to offer a similar level of usefulness to the SS-tier items.

This tier comprises certain Iron Banner weapons with many niche and powerful perks, making them great choices for PvP content. Some of the weapons in question are as follows:

Riiswalker: Slideshot + Iron Reach

Occluded Finality: Snapshot Sights + Opening Shot

Frontier's Cry: Rapid Hit + Kill Clip

Gunnora's Axe: Threat Detector + Iron Reach

The Riiswalker and Frontier's Cry are arguably the best of this lot, allowing Guardians to mow down their opponent inside Crucible. However, Occluded Finality and Gunnora's Axe have a higher skill ceiling due to their archetype and perk combos.

A-tier

Although the weapons in this tier are not as potent as those in SS or S, they can still provide decent performance inside the Crucible. However, to make them useful, Guardians may have to use a specific playstyle or build.

The A tier includes the following:

Peacebond: Rangefinder + Swashbuckler

Allied Demand: Rangefinder + Iron Reach

Pressurized Precision: Firmly Planted + High-Impact Reserves

Jorum's Claw: Outlaw + Headseeker

Forge's Pledge: Heating Up + Rampage

Of these, both the Peacebond and Allied Demand sidearms remain the absolute best, thanks to this game's Sidearm buff. On the other hand, Pulse rifles like Jorum's Claw and Forge's Pledge are also great options because of their extremely relevant and powerful perk pool.

Although Pressurized Precision has an adaptive frame, which is not desirable inside Destiny 2's PvP content, its unique and strong perk pool makes up for that.

B-tier

The weapons in this tier list have very limited use cases and can be easily outclassed by SS, S, and A-tier weapons. This tier includes many Heavy weapons that don't provide any noticeable advantages inside PvP, such as:

Razor's Edge: Tireless Blade + Assassin's Blade

Dark Decider: Dynamic Sway Reduction + Rangefinder

Swarm of the Raven: Impulse Amplifier + Destabilizing Rounds

The Hero's Burden: Zen Moment + Kill Clip

Archon's Thunder: Rangefinder + Iron Grip

Roar of the Bear: Tracking Module + Cluster Bomb

The Guiding Sight: Tunnel Vision + Encore

Because of either a weak archetype or a less-suited perk pool, these weapons are not perfect for Destiny 2 PvP. Although they are not the most sought-after picks, they are some of the top selections inside the PvE content in Destiny 2.