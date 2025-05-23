Destiny 2 PvP roadmap until The Edge of Fate launch

Destiny 2's PvP side has been getting a bit inconsistent ever since Rite of the Nine's launch. Players got Heavy Metal, a weekend event replacing Trials of Osiris, alongside the Iron Banner that again replaced the Trials. This made a few players frustrated, as the scarcity of competitive PvP have been keeping them from getting some exclusive loot.

Recently, the developers announced a roadmap to clear out any confusion for the players. Fortunately, there seems to be three weeks of uninterrupted Trials of Osiris in store for everyone, alongside one more Iron Banner.

This article lists all the upcoming PvP events in Destiny 2, until The Edge of Fate's launch.

Destiny 2 roadmap for all PvP activities

1) Three weeks of Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris vendor (Image via Bungie)

After a bit of interruption, Trials of Osiris players can expect a smooth sail from May 30 to June 13. Between these three months, there can also be increased reputation ranks and reward drops, including the new Inquisitor Shotgun and other rewards.

The three weeks of upcoming Trials of Osiris include May 30, June 6, and June 13.

2) The last Iron Banner of The Final Shape

Iron Banner in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The final Iron Banner of Year 7 will go live on June 17 for a week. Players who have been missing out on some exclusive weapons, emblems, armor pieces, pinnacle gear piece, or even the PvP seal, will have one final chance to earn everything before a new expansion comes along.

Some weapons to prioritize from Iron Banner include the Tinasha's Mastery Sidearm and the Multimach Submachine Gun.

3) Three more weeks with continuous Trials

The final three weeks in Episode Heresy and The Final Shape will see another series of uninterrupted Trials of Osiris. The run will start from June 27, and will carry on until July 15.

Some recommended weapons from Trials of Osiris include The Inquisitor Shotgun, The Immortal Submachine Gun, Aisha's Care Pulse Rifle, Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon, and the Cataphract GL3 Heavy Grenade Launcher.

