Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine seal guide: Eternal triumphs

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine will be active until the next expansion launch, allowing players to farm for powerful weapons via endgame activities. However, aside from the loot, there are certain triumphs to fight for, including an emblem and a whole title. This is similar to how the Into the Light expansion was handled, where players got to use an exclusive seal for completing Raids. The Rite of the Nine is the same, with the exclusive seal named 'Eternal.'

This article lists everything related to the Rite of the Nine seal, Eternal, and the objectives required to obtain it. Some of the objectives are still hidden within the game, so this article will also give you an idea of what to expect.

Eternal seal guide in Destiny 2

Here is a list of triumphs required to obtain the Eternal seal in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine:

Seasoned Dungeoneer: Complete the "Into the Dungeon" quests for all three Dungeons in Rite of the Nine.

Complete the "Into the Dungeon" quests for all three Dungeons in Rite of the Nine. Foiled Again: Complete all nine "Elegant Arsenal" quests for the shiny weapons from all three Dungeons.

Complete all nine "Elegant Arsenal" quests for the shiny weapons from all three Dungeons. Seeker of the Nine: Find six collectibles from all three Dungeons. Each Dungeons have two collectibles. You can follow our complete locations guide in Spire of the Watcher and Ghosts of the Deep to get the first four collectibles.

Find six collectibles from all three Dungeons. Each Dungeons have two collectibles. You can follow our complete locations guide in Spire of the Watcher and Ghosts of the Deep to get the first four collectibles. Who Watches: Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Eternity difficulty. Rewards will include the Seer Legendary emblem.

Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Eternity difficulty. Rewards will include the Seer Legendary emblem. Peak of the Spire: Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty.

Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty. Down in the Depths: Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Ghosts of the Deep" Dungeon in Eternity difficulty. Rewards include the Esper Legendary emblem.

Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Ghosts of the Deep" Dungeon in Eternity difficulty. Rewards include the Esper Legendary emblem. The Deepest Commitment: Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty.

Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Spire of the Watcher" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty. As Was Foretold: Earn Gold scores for each encounter in the "Prophecy" dungeon on Eternity mode. Rewards include the Foretold Legendary emblem.

Earn Gold scores for each encounter in the "Prophecy" dungeon on Eternity mode. Rewards include the Foretold Legendary emblem. Vision of the Future: Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Prophecy" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty.

Earn Gold scores in each encounter of the "Prophecy" Dungeon in Ultimatum difficulty. Running the Gauntlet: Complete a Dungeon Gauntlet from beginning to end.

Eternity seal triumphs in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players have until July 17 to complete each triumph and get the seal. Bungie even announced some mid-season updates, such as increased reward drops, simultaneous Dungeon runs, and more for the coming days in the event.

