Destiny 2 server status for The Edge of Fate launch

The launch of a new Destiny 2 expansion means the official servers will take a rest for a few hours. While past expansions saw a 12-hour-long downtime on their servers, surprisingly, the The Edge of Fate expansion launch is going to take even less time to prepare, given that Bungie has confirmed a 4-hour-long downtime before the official release.

This article lists the release time for the expansions, downtime across all major regions, and a countdown for players worldwide to keep track of the release time.

Are Destiny 2 servers down right now for The Edge of Fate launch?

Maintenance downtime for Destiny 2 servers is not a strange thing to encounter, especially when a large update, such as an expansion, is coming. Bungie usually expects a minimum of 100,000 concurrent players at launch, which is usually the standard during any seasonal launch, and more so when an expansion comes along.

At the time of writing this article, Destiny 2 servers will stay offline for 4 hours and 15 minutes, starting from 5:45 am PDT (UTC -7), until the usual reset/launch time on 10 am PDT (UTC -7). Here is a list of the downtime based on some major regions:

India: 6:15 pm to 10:30 pm. (July 15, 2025)

6:15 pm to 10:30 pm. (July 15, 2025) China: 8:45 pm (July 15, 2025) to 1 am (July 2, 2025).

8:45 pm (July 15, 2025) to 1 am (July 2, 2025). Australia: 10:45 pm (July 15, 2025) to 3 am (July 2, 2025).

10:45 pm (July 15, 2025) to 3 am (July 2, 2025). UK: 1:45 pm to 6 pm (July 15, 2025).

1:45 pm to 6 pm (July 15, 2025). Japan: 9:45 pm (July 15, 2025) to 2 am (July 16, 2025).

Here is a countdown to further make things clearer:

Once the maintenance of July 15 concludes, players will enter a new saga with The Edge of Fate. There will be massive changes to the sandbox, gearing, and the overall user interface for activities.

