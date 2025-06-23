Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate livestream air date, time, what to expect, and drops

Destiny 2's new livestream for The Edge of Fate expansion is only a day away. This specific expansion is one of the most important ones for Bungie's looter-shooter title, as it will pretty much steer the game into one particular direction for times to come. Hence, while players are excited to see what Bungie has in store, there are several sceptical eyes not impressed with the things shown so far.

The upcoming live stream is being held to address some of those doubts, and hopefully, more announcements on game-changing updates. The developers have already teased what they will be showcasing on stream, more of which is listed below, alongside the stream details.

New Destiny 2 livestream for The Edge of Fate: Air date and time

The airing date and time for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion regarding The Edge of Fate is officially June 24, at 10 am PT. Here is a list of times according to different major regions:

India: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm China: 1:00 am (June 25, 2025)

1:00 am (June 25, 2025) Australia: 3:00 am (June 25, 2025)

3:00 am (June 25, 2025) UK: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Japan: 2:00 am (June 25, 2025)

Like any other stream in the past, players can get an emblem as the Twitch drop from the stream. Here's how to claim it.

New Destiny 2 Twitch drop and how to claim it from The Edge of Fate stream

The new emblem dropping from the June 24 stream will be active for the duration of the program. However, to become eligible for it, one must watch the stream for 15 minutes and have their Bungie ID linked with Twitch.

To link your Bungie ID with Twitch, simply log in using your Bungie credentials on the official website and then open Settings. On the left side of your screen, navigate to the "Account Linking" tab, and then scroll down for Twitch.

When the stream starts, watch it for 15 minutes, claim the drop from the "drops" section, and then launch the game to redeem it. You can head to the General section under 'Flair' to find your newly claimed emblem.

What to expect from Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate stream

Interested viewers can expect Bungie to reveal details regarding Armor 3.0 and ability stat system, new weapons, armor pieces, and a lot more. The June 24 program will also likely be the final one before expansion's launch, so the expected runtime can be approximately an hour.

