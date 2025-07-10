Destiny 2 Vault clearing guide going into The Edge of Fate expansion

Destiny 2's biggest sandbox update with The Edge of Fate expansion is coming without an extension of the vault space. This took quite a few players by surprise, as an entirely new gear and armor system, paired with changes to the core activity, would require increased vault spaces at the very least.

This issue posed as an emergency for most players, as 'hoarding' is at the center of the game's heart, and players would be lying if they didn't claim having unneeded gear pieces for "ifs" and "buts".

Readers will find a few tips to quickly clean vault spaces below, putting things into perspective with the upcoming changes, and things you usually may or may not want to use going forward.

Things to delete from your Destiny 2 Vault before The Edge of Fate launch

Before going into the cleaning, note that the next extension of Vault will come in the Renegades expansion in December 2025. Hence, players must make room for new gear starting from July, for the next five months. This includes rooms for new tier weapons, armor gear sets, and new Exotic armor pieces.

To start your Vault cleaning journey, get rid of the Exotic weapons sitting in your vault. If you have an Exotic weapon that is not related to any of your current builds, or is a duplicate, then delete these weapons. Exotic weapons can always be picked up from Collections.

Exotic weapon in Destiny 2 Vault (Image via Bungie)

Second comes the Exotic Class items. Each Class item for all three of your classes will require more than one piece for different builds. This is why you must prioritize looking for any duplicate perks and then get rid of them.

Along the same lines, if you have duplicates of Exotic armor pieces, identify the ones with a value below 60 and delete them.

Exotic duplicate armor (Image via Bungie)

Planetary materials will be removed in The Edge of Fate, so get them in your inventory and exchange them for any upgrade materials or Glimmer. While you are at it, look for any craftable weapons in your vault. If there are any, delete them if you are not using them, as you can always craft with the preferred perks later on.

Delete any unused weapons from the following activities:

King's Fall Raid.

Garden of Salvation.

Vault of Glass.

Vow of the Disciple.

Salvation's Edge.

Crota's End.

Dares of Eternity.

Salvation's Edge weapon for crafting in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The reason is that you can always craft any of the weapons you need at any time in the future. Hence, keeping the ones that you are not using currently, Adept included, is just taking up your Vault space.

Look for other items in your Vault, such as Sparrows, Ships, or Ghost Shells. Delete them immediately to create space.

Lastly, browse for any weapons or armor pieces that you may have stored for infusion in the past.

