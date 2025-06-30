Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 1 to 8): Final week for Lotus-Eater, Hypernet Current Nightfall, and more

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion is only a couple of weeks away from launch. Hence, with only 14 days remaining, players are still finishing up the last few tasks left in Episode Heresy, including some of the weapons that are getting temporarily vaulted, and more. Each reset incentivizes players to complete core activities, and the upcoming reset on July 1 is no different.

This article lists everything coming with the reset on July 1.

Every upcoming content for Destiny 2's weekly reset on July 1

Here is a summarized list of everything scheduled for July 1:

All three Dungeons are active with increased drop rates in Ghosts of the Deep.

Hypernet Current Nightfall with Lotus-Eater as featured weapon.

Garden of Salvation, King's Fall, Grasp of Avarice, and Vesper's Host in the Pinnacle rotator.

Operation Seraph Shield is the featured Exotic mission.

Splicer weapons, Scatterhorn, and Lightkin armor from Dares of Eternity.

Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge in the Dreaming City.

1) Hypernet Current

Hypernet Current (Image via Bungie)

The following is a list of modifiers that can be found while running the Hypernet Current Nightfall Strike:

Overcharged Grenade Launcher.

Void Surge.

Arc Threat.

Epitaph, for spawning Blight Geysers underneath a killed enemy.

Extinguish, where players will be sent to Orbit upon wiping.

Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Lotus-Eater will be featured for the last time until it is brought back sometime after The Edge of Fate's launch.

2) Pinnacle rotator

Garden of Salvation, King's Fall, Grasp of Avarice, and Vesper's Host are all in the Pinnacle rotator from July 1 to 8. King's Fall, Grasp of Avarice, and Vesper's Host have Master variants for Adept weapons and Artifice armor pieces. Garden of Salvation is a great source for Legendary weapons.

Players can also farm the King's Fall Raid countless times for the Touch of Malice Exotic, alongside the Icebreaker Exotic from the Vesper's Host Dungeon as well.

3) Exotic mission

Operation Seraph Shield will be the Exotic mission between July 1 and 8, featuring the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle as the reward weapon.

