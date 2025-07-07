Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 8 to 15): Last week of The Final Shape, increased loot from Dungeons, and more

The final weekly reset of The Final Shape expansion is less than a day away from hitting the official Destiny 2 servers. Players will have access to the current sandbox one last time, as almost 90% of the entire game will undergo drastic changes. Due to this, it is essential to engage with the core mechanics and activities before they are gone forever.

This article lists everything coming with the reset on July 8 until The Edge of Fate launches.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset between July 8 and 15

The following is a summarized list of content coming with the last week in The Final Shape expansion:

The final week of The Final Shape expansion.

Loot event in Rite of the Nine.

Increased seasonal weapons from The Nether and Court of Blades activities.

Heist Battleground Mars Nightfall with the Wild Style Grenade Launcher as the featured weapon.

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of Nightmares, Duality, and Spire of the Watcher for pinnacles.

Node OVRRD AVALON Exotic mission.

Scatterhorn and Pathfinder armor set from Dares of Eternity.

Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge in the Dreaming City.

1) Last week of The Final Shape

Rite of the Nine in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The last week of an expansion means players can bag increased reputation EXP and rewards from multiple sources. To start, the Rite of the Nine event will grant increased currency and holo foil weapons from all Dungeons. Since Prophecy will be the featured Dungeon, running it will yield even more currency and weapons.

Episode Heresy activities, The Nether and Court of Blades, will also drop increased seasonal weapons from each encounter. Note that getting a god roll Adept weapon now will equate to a tier 3 god roll weapon when The Edge of Fate expansion comes along.

2) Heist Battleground Mars

Heist Battlegrounds Mars Nightfall modifiers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of the modifiers for Heist Battleground Mars Grandmaster:

Overcharged Machine Gun.

Arc Surge.

Solar Threat.

Unstoppable and Barrier Champions.

Fire Pit, where Acolytes spawn fire pools when defeated.

Extinguish, where players will be sent to Orbit when wiped.

Limited Revives.

Chaff, with disabled radar.

The Wild Style Grenade Launcher will be the featured weapon.

3) Pinnacle rotator

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of Nightmares, Duality, and Spire of the Watcher will all be active for Pinnacle rotators. Deep Stone Crypt has the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher for players in the last encounter, alongside Adept weapons from the Root of Nightmares Master. The latter Raid also has the Conditional Finality Exotic waiting in the final encounter.

For Dungeons, Spire of the Watcher has Artifice armor pieces and the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic waiting, alongside Duality for more Artifice sets and another Exotic.

4) Exotic mission

NODE OVRRD AVALON Exotic mission will be active between July 8 and 15. Players can farm for the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive, alongside its Catalysts.

