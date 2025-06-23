  • home icon
  • Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 24 to July 1): All Dungeons active simultaneously, Trials returns, PsiOps Cosmodrome, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jun 23, 2025 21:14 IST
Destiny 2 Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)
The upcoming reset in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy will push the game even further towards the new expansion. Only three weeks are remaining before launch, giving players a little bit of time to wrap up everything before moving to a different sandbox. Like many resets, it falls to the player to choose what they want to do, including core activities, event Dungeons, and many more.

This article lists everything coming with the weekly reset of June 24 in Episode Heresy.

Every upcoming content coming with the Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 24 to July 1)

Here is a list of everything coming with the June 24 reset:

  • PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome.
  • Plug One 1 as Nightfall reward.
  • Three Dungeons are available simultaneously.
  • Last Wish, Vow of the Disciple, Prophecy, and Warlord's Ruin in the pinnacle rotator.
  • Vox Obscura in Exotic rotator.
  • Scatterhorn and Praefectus armor sets in Dares of Eternity.
  • Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge.
  • Trials of Osiris returns with Tomorrow's Answer Rocket Launcher.
1) Three active Dungeons in the RoTN event

Prophecy Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
All three Dungeons, Spire of the Watcher, Ghosts of the Deep, and Prophecy, will be active and doable at the same time from June 24. However, players will only get a boost in drops from the Spire of the Watcher in the coming reset, with Ghosts and Prophecy following the next two resets until July 8.

2) PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome

PsiOps Cosmodrome will be the Nightfall featured between June 24 and July 1. Here are the modifiers:

  • Overcharged Shotgun.
  • Arc Surge.
  • Void Threat.
  • Fire Pit, for spawning a fire pool underneath a killed Acolyte.
  • Extinguish, where players will be sent to Orbit upon wiping.
  • Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Plug One 1 Arc Fusion Rifle will be the featured weapon between June 24 and July 1 as the reward from Nightfall.

3) Pinnacle rotator

Last Wish, Vow of the Disciple, Prophecy, and Warlord's Ruin will be the featured activities for pinnacle gear pieces. Vow of the Disciple can be run for Adept weapons in Master mode, alongside Artifice armor pieces in the Warlord's Ruin Dungeon. Both Raids offer Exotics from the final encounter, alongside the Void Sidearm from the Dungeon's final encounter.

4) Exotic mission

Vox Obscura will be the featured Exotic mission between June 24 and July 1. Players can run this mission for the Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher.

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

