Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 3 to 10): New event Dungeon, additional weapons, and more

The upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset brings in the final Dungeon for the Rite of the Nine event. Players have a lot to look forward to compared to last week. There will be new weapons and collectibles, and hopefully, all the objectives to earn the Eternal seal. Some core activities will also undergo changes, all of which factor into a player's list of things to do weekly.
This article lists every upcoming content for the weekly reset between June 3 and 10.
Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset between June 3 and 10
Here is a summary of everything coming with the Destiny 2 June 3 reset:
- Prophecy Dungeon with three difficulties in Rite of the Nine event
- New weapons with the Prophecy Dungeon
- Garden of Salvation, King's Fall, Vesper's Host, and a random Dungeon in Pinnacle rotator.
- OVRRD NODE AVALON in Exotic mission
- Scatterhorn and Lightkin armor set from Dares of Eternity
- Argonach Abyss Ascendant Challenge
- Sunless Cell in Nightfall rotation with the Rake Angle Glaive
1) Prophecy Dungeon in event
Prophecy is going to be the newest Dungeon in Rite of the Nine event, featuring new weapons with reworked perks, Adept stats, and whole new looks. The second week of Prophecy will also provide increased weapon drops, with the following weeks bringing in all three Dungeons simultaneously.
Hence, if you miss out on the current rotations, there will be plenty more chances to come until the next expansion.
2) Garden of Salvation, King's Fall, Vesper's Host, and a random Dungeon
Garden of Salvation and King's Fall will be featured in the pinnacle rotator with farmable Exotics from the latter, as well as the Master variant. Players can farm King's Fall Master for Adept weapons and Garden of Salvation for the newly revamped Legendary weapons.
In Vesper's Host, the Master variant will drop Artifice armor. Additionally, the Exotic Sniper Rifle, Icebreaker, can be farmed from the final boss as well.
3) OVRRD NODE AVALON
OVRRD NODE AVALON will be the featured Exotic mission from June 3 to 10. Players can farm the Exotic Glaive Vexcalibur and all its Catalysts.
Read our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Destiny 2 Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Essence of Desire farming guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get the Barrow-Dyad quest