Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 13 to 20): New Dungeon in RoTN, Hypernet Current, new Pinnacle rotators, and more

A new weekly reset in Destiny 2 will ensure a new Dungeon in the ongoing Rite of the Nine event. Players worldwide will gain access to new weapons from the Dungeon, alongside quests for certain weapons. However, aside from the event, several core changes will also occur in the game, including Nightfall Strikes, PvP playlists, Pinnacle rotators, and more.

This article lists the primary content scheduled for the reset on May 13.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset on May 13

Here is a list of all the summarized content from May 13 to 20:

Hypernet Current Nightfall Strike.

Wild Style featured Nightfall weapon.

Ghosts of the Deep in the Rite of the Nine event.

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of the Nightmare, Spire of the Watcher, and Shattered Throne in the Pinnacle rotator.

Presage in Exotic rotator.

Scatterhorn and Pathfinder armor in Dares of Eternity.

Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge.

1) New Rite of the Nine Dungeon

The Emissary vendor in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine (Image via Bungie)

As per rotation, the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon are supposed to be active between May 13 and 20. Players can get new shiny weapon quests from the Emissary, alongside a reissued version of the older weapons from each activity.

Like the Spire of the Watcher, Ghosts of the Deep will also have three difficulties, each bearing different challenges for everyone.

2) Hypernet Current Nightfall

Here is a list of modifiers available in Hypernet Current Grandmaster:

Power level: 2040.

Extinguish: Fireteam is sent to Orbit when wiped.

Shielded foes.

Arc Surge for increased outgoing Arc damage.

Strand Surge for increased outgoing Void damage.

Arc Threat for increased incoming Arc damage.

Epitaph for enemies to spawn Blight Geysers when defeated.

Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Disabled Radar.

Wild Style will be the featured weapon from Hypernet Current.

3) Deep Stone Crypt, Root of the Nightmare, Spire of the Watcher, and Shattered Throne

The four activities in the Pinnacle rotator from May 13 to 20 are Deep Stone Crypt, Root of the Nightmare, Spire of the Watcher, and Shattered Throne. Deep Stone Crypt has re-issued Legendary weapons and the Eye of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher. On the other hand, Root of Nightmares can be run with the Master variant for Adept weapons and the Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun.

Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Regarding Dungeons, the Spire of the Watcher has a Master variant for Artifice armor piece, with Shattered Throne, with nothing special except for an Exotic Bow.

4) Exotic mission

Presage will be the Exotic mission between May 13 and 20. Players can get the Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle by running this mission.

