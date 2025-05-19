Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 20 to 27): Iron Banner, new Dungeon, The Insight Terminus Nightfall, and more

A new weekly reset in Destiny 2 will bring new content for the Rite of the Nine event, core activities, and rotating playlists. Several aspects, such as the Ascendant challenges and other core activities, allow players to get powerful, pinnacle, and other gear pieces. Everything comes down to how one can tweak their weapons and build, while progressing their completion towards seasonal activities.

Ad

This article lists everything related to the upcoming reset on May 20 until the next reset on May 27.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2's weekly reset between May 20 and 27

Here is a summary of all the content coming with the May 20 weekly reset:

Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Rite of the Nine.

New weapons from Ghosts of the Deep.

The Insight Terminus Nightfall.

The Slammer weapon in Nightfall.

New Ascendant challenge, Shattered Ruins.

Vox Obscura in Exotic mission rotator.

Vault of Glass, Crota's End, and random Dungeons.

Scatterhorn and Wild Hunt in Dares of Eternity.

Iron Banner PvP event with a new weapon.

No Trials of Osiris on weekends.

Ad

Trending

1) Ghosts of the Deep in Rite of the Nine

Rite of the Nine Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie confirmed a new roadmap for the RotN event, where players will get two weeks of a single Dungeon per rotation, instead of three. Furthermore, the upcoming reset of May 20 will receive the Ghosts of the Deep with reissued Legendary weapons and difficulties.

Ad

The second week of GotD, from May 27, will see an increased drop rate of weapons.

2) The Insight Terminus Nightfall

Destiny 2's The Insight Terminus will be the featured Nightfall between May 20 and 27. Here is a list of modifiers available on the Nightfall:

Overcharged Trace Rifles.

Void Surge.

Strand Surge.

Void Threat.

Barrier and Unstoppable Champion enemies.

Extinguish, where all allies will be sent to Orbit upon wipe.

Chaff, for disabled Radar.

Scorched Earth for enemies to throw more Grenades.

Ad

The featured weapon will be the Slammer Sword.

3) Iron Banner

Iron Banner returns with a new weapon on May 20, called Cruel Mercy, an Arc Pulse Rifle with the Heavy Burst archetype. Players can get into each match, accumulate Iron Engrams, and focus on the best perks. Note that since Cruel Mercy is a new weapon, it will be available within Saladin's reputation reward pool.

4) Vault of Glass, Crota's End, and random Dungeons in Pinnacle rotator

Ad

Vault of Glass and Crota's End will be available in the Pinnacle rotator, alongside random Dungeons. Both Raids have master variants, allowing players to farm for Adept weapons. However, the respective Exotic weapons, Vex Mythoclast and Necrocasm, will be farmable too.

5) Exotic mission

Vox Obscura will be available between May 20 and 27 as the featured Exotic mission for the Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More