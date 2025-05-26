Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 27 to June 3): Increased Dungeon drops, Warden of Nothing, Trials return, and more

A new weekly reset in Destiny 2 from May 27 to June 3 will bring in an increased weapon drop rate for the Dungeon event, alongside new Nightfall, gear pieces, and much more. There are some changes made to the core activities as well, alongside the addition of Trials of Osiris for the next three weeks.

This article lists everything coming with the weekly reset on May 27.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy (May 27 to June 3)

Here is a summary of everything coming in Destiny 2 between May 27 and June 3:

Trials of Osiris returns for three weeks.

Increased weapon drop rate for Ghosts of the Deep week 2.

Warden of Nothing Nightfall.

Last Wish, Vow of the Disciple, Warlord's Ruin, and a random Dungeon in Pinnacle rotator.

Operation Seraph Shield in the Exotic mission rotator.

Scatterhorn and Praefectus armor in Dares of Eternity.

Keep of Honed Edges in Harbinder's Seclude as Ascendant Challenge.

1) Increased weapon drops

Rite of the Nine vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The second week for Ghosts of the Deep in the Rite of the Nine event will begin on May 27, with increased weapon drops. Players will find increased weapons from all encounters, including Adept weapons from Ultimatum as well. This feature will stay until the next weekly reset, June 3.

2) Warden of Nothing Nightfall

Warden of Nothing in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Warden of Nothing will be the featured Nightfall Strike between May 27 and June 3. Here are the modifiers active within the Nightfall in Grandmaster difficulty:

Overcharged Rocket Launcher.

Arc Surge.

Strand Surge.

Solar Threat.

Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champion enemies.

Chaff, for disabled Radar.

Scorched Earth for enemies to throw more Grenades.

Scintillation will be the featured Nightfall weapon between May 27 and June 3.

3) Trials of Osiris returns

Trials of Osiris returns and will stay for the next three weeks. Players can complete matches, accumulate Trials Engrams, and then get exclusive weapons from Saint-14. Additionally, getting Adept weapons is easy with the Lighthouse passage, as players must simply win seven matches to get them.

4) Exotic mission

Operation Seraph Shield will be the active Exotic mission between May 27 and June 3. Players can farm the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle and its Catalysts by completing the mission.

5) Pinnacle rotators

Last Wish and Vow of the Disciples will be the featured Raids for the Pinnacle rotators. Both activities have Exotics that you can chase, including the One Thousand Voices and the Collective Obligation. Regarding Dungeons, Warlord's Ruin will be active with the Master variant. Players can farm Adept weapons from Vow of the Disciple and Artifice armor pieces from Dungeons if they want.

