Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 6 to 13): Rite of the Nine launch, new weapons, Heavy Metal, and more

Destiny 2's upcoming event, the Rite of the Nine, will finally go live with the upcoming weekly reset. This major event, considered a mini-free DLC, will bring in several new tasks and rewards for the players. From May to July, the Rite of the Nine must keep the community busy until the game's next big expansion.

One additional note with the weekly reset is that readers can tune into Bungie's official Twitch channel an hour before the launch. The developers will reveal details regarding the next expansion and everything beyond.

This article lists everything related to the weekly reset from May 6 until May 13.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 6 to 13)

Here is a summary of all the content coming with the May 6 reset:

Rite of the Nine launches.

Warden of Nothing Nightfall.

Lotus-Eater and Cruel Mercy as Nightfall rewards.

King's Fall, Garden of Salvation, and random Dungeons.

Starcrossed Exotic mission.

Heavy Metal PvP event.

Scatterhorn and Lightkin armor in Dares of Eternity.

Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge.

1) Rite of the Nine

Rite of the Nine social hub in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rite of the Nine is the major event, with the reset on May 6. Players will get to run the contest version of three Dungeons and gather Adept weapons from them. However, every week, only one Dungeon will be accessible, making the chase for the gear pieces even more interesting.

Players can earn a seal related to the event, alongside currencies for weapons and exclusive emblems, too. Rite of the Nine will stay until the very end of Episode Heresy, when it is time for the new expansion to go live.

2) Warden of Nothing Nightfall

The Warden of Nothing Nightfall will be the featured Nightfall between May 6 and 13. Here are the modifiers:

Power level: 2040.

Extinguish: Fireteam is sent to Orbit when wiped.

Shielded foes.

Void Surge for increased outgoing Arc damage.

Strand Surge for increased outgoing Void damage.

Solar Threat for increased incoming Void damage.

Scorched Earth for enemies to throw significantly more Grenades.

Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champions.

Disabled Radar.

The featured weapon will be Lotus-Eater as a core reward, alongside the new Cruel Mercy as featured.

3) King's Fall, Garden of Salvation, and random Dungeons as rotators

The King's Fall and Garden of Salvation Raid will be featured in the pinnacle rotator. This means that the Master variant of King's Fall will be farmable for the Adept weapon and the Touch of Malice Exotic from all versions.

Garden of Salvation will drop re-issued Legendary weapons from all encounters, and being on the pinnacle rotator allows players to farm the same weapon from one encounter countless times.

4) Exotic mission

Starcrossed is the featured Exotic mission between May 6 and 13. Players can run this mission to get the Wish-Keeper Exotic Bow.

5) Heavy Metal

Heavy Metal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Heavy Metal will be the featured PvP event in the coming weekend, replacing Trials of the Osiris. Players will also encounter a new event page, replacing the event card system. In Heavy Metal, players will go against each other using Cabal Tanks or Fallen Brigs, complete objectives, earn currencies and use those currencies to purchase materials.

