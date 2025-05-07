Destiny 2 Year of Prophecy pre-order guide: All Editions, contents, and more

Destiny 2's next saga is finally up for pre-order in stores across all platforms. The next few expansions are titled "Year of Prophecy," marking all the content from July 2025 to 2026. Like many previous expansions, Bungie listed them under multiple Editions with seasonal content. However, the listing might confuse players since Year of Prophecy will have two expansions.
This article clears any doubt regarding the pre-order Editions of Year of Prophecy, alongside all the content listed in each.
All pre-order Editions and associated content for Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy
Here is a summary of all Editions listed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and Year of Prophecy:
- The Edge of Fate Edition.
- The Year of Prophecy Edition.
- The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition.
- The Year of Prophecy Collector's Edition.
The following lists all the content in each of these Editions:
The Edge of Fate Edition:
The basic-tier Edition with only the expansion. The contents associated with this expansion are as follows:
- The Edge of Fate Campaign
- New Raid
- 1x Active Rewards Pass
- Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)
- Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)
The Year of Prophecy Edition:
The middle-tier Edition with all expansions and Dungeons available, except for the instant-unlock of the new Exotic weapons. Here are the contents:
- The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns
- New Raid and Dungeon
- 1x Active Rewards Pass
- 3x Rewards Passes
- The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)
- The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)
- Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)
- Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)
The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition:
The high-tier Edition with all the game's digital content, including Exotic weapons, emblems, and updates. Here is a list of all the contents in Ultimate Editions:
- The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns
- New Raid and Dungeon
- 1x Active Rewards Pass
- 3x Rewards Passes
- Instant Unlock Exotic Sniper Rifle: New Land Beyond
- New Land Beyond Ornament and Catalyst (available at the launch of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate)
- The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)
- The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)
- Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)
- Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)
- Year of Prophecy Exotic Emote (instant unlock)
- Year of Prophecy Exotic Sparrow (available July 15, 2025)
- Dark Side Legends Bundle (3 full armor ornament sets, 1 for each class, instant unlock)
- Secret Stash (1x Exotic Cosmetic, 1x Exotic Cipher, 2x Ascendant Alloys, 3x Ascendant Shards, delivered with each seasonal update)
The Year of Prophecy Collector's Edition:
The highest tier Edition contains everything from Ultimate, physical copies of lore pieces, and a statue. Here is a list of the contents in the Collector's Edition:
- Everything mentioned in the Ultimate Edition.
- 1/8 scale statue of the three Guardian classes
- Some assembly required
- A manila envelope with classified contents
- A stranger’s metal badge, earned and treasured
- Code for Exclusive Destiny 2 emblem ‘Paradoxical Impression’
- Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Original Soundtrack – Digital
To unlock the New Land Beyond Exotic now, purchase the Ultimate Edition. However, if you are on a budget, we recommend going for The Edge of Fate only, and then going from there in the future.
Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Essence of Desire farming guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get the Barrow-Dyad quest