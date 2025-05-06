  • home icon
  Destiny 2 Year of Prophecy roadmap: New expansions and major updates

Destiny 2 Year of Prophecy roadmap: New expansions and major updates

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified May 06, 2025 23:54 IST
Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate official cover (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate official cover (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's next saga has been confirmed to be the "Year of Prophecy." Starting with the Edge of Fate expansion, Bungie's primary looter-shooter title had several new announcements regarding content updates, including major expansions, free updates, and sandbox changes.

This article, however, focuses more on the expansions and the major updates, which will be released starting from June 2025, up until March 2026.

All expansions and updates coming in Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy

To summarize, here is a list of all expansions and major updates coming with Year of Prophecy:

  • The Edge of Fate (paid expansion).
  • Ash and Iron (free major update in The Edge of Fate).
  • Renegades (paid expansion).
  • Shadow and Order (free major update in Renegades).
1) The Edge of Fate

The Edge of Fate train in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
The Edge of Fate train in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Edge of Fate will be the starting chapter in Year of Prophecy, and the first expansion being released on July 16, 2025. As per the released trailer, the entire expansion seems to be revolving around the 'Nine' race, alongside new enemies, locations, and more.

The Edge of Fate will also host multiple changes to the core game, such as Armor 3.0, a complete UI rework, and armor sets. However, none of that will be explained here. Interested readers can tune into The Edge of Fate VOD for increased details.

I) Ash and Iron

Ash and Iron will be the major update revealed alongside The Edge of Fate expansion. Major updates will replace the seasonal model from before, and will be free for all players. However, note that both the expansion and the following update will have separate reward passes.

Ash and Iron will release on September 9, 2025.

2) Renegades

Destiny 2 Renegades (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Renegades (Image via Bungie)

Renegades will be the second expansion in the Year of Prophecy, scheduled for December 2, 2025. Similar to The Edge of Fate, Renegades will be a paid expansion alongside a free major update. Nothing much is known regarding the content and story, except for the fact that Bungie has taken several inspirations from Star Wars.

II) Shadow and Order

Shadow and Order will be the major free update for the Renegades expansion, scheduled for March 3, 2026. Again, not much has been announced regarding this, except for its name.

