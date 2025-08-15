Diablo 3 Season 35 solo tier list: Best and worst builds to push Greater Rift

Diablo 3 Season 35 has once again reshaped the game, with new and fresh builds taking their place in the new meta. Some of these builds have surged to new heights due to overall balance changes and gear optimization in Season 35. While lower-tier builds can easily be neglected, they can work great during the early game.

In this guide, we will break down all the best builds in Diablo 3 from S tier (most powerful) to D tier (least powerful), specifically for running solo Greater Rifts.

Best Builds for running Greater Rifts solo in Diablo 3 (Tier list)

Almost every meta build in Season 35 of Diablo 3 is capable of climbing the Greater Rift leaderboards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

S Tier

These are the strongest and most effective builds in Diablo 3 Season 35. Not only do these builds excel in damage scaling, but they also have exceptional survivability, clear speed, and ease of gameplay.

Necromancers

Legacy of Dreams Death Nova

Trag’Oul's Avatar set Death Nova

Rathma set Army of the Dead

Barbarian

Raekor set Boulder Toss

Wizard

Legacy of Dreams Meteor Wizard

Crusader

Aegis of Valor set Fist of the Heavens

Demon Hunter

Unhallowed Essence set Multishot

Shadow’s Mantle set Impale

Natalya’s Vengeance set Spike Trap

Monk

Legacy of Dreams Wave of Light

Sunwuko set Wave of Light

Raiment of a Thousand Storms set Shenlong

Also Read: Diablo 3: What's the easiest class to try in Season 35?

A Tier

While these builds lack the clearing capability of most S-Tier builds, they are easier to manage and offer a simpler gameplay loop.

Barbarian

Legacy of Dreams Hammer of the Ancients

Wizard

Legacy of Dreams Energy Twister

Tal Rasha's Elements set Meteor

Monk

Patterns of Justice set Tempest Rush

Crusader

Armor of Akkhan set Condemn

Roland’s Legacy set Sweep Attack

Necromancer

Masquerade set Bone Spear

Legacy of Dreams Corpse Explosion

B Tier

While these builds can still clear Greater Rifts in Diablo 3 Season 35, they require significant resource management and specific conditions to work optimally.

Necromancer

Legacy of Dreams Poison Grim Scythe

Inarius set Generator

Barbarian

Horde of the Ninety Savages set Frenzy

Crusader

Aegis of Valor set Heaven’s Fury

Legacy of Dreams Blessed Shield

Legacy of Dreams Bombardment

Monk

Inna’s Mantle set Mystic Ally

Witch Doctor

Mundunugu’s Regalia set Spirit Barrage

Raiment of the Jade Harvester set Haunt

Wizard

Firebird’s Finery set Explosive Blast

Delesere’s Magnum Opus set Energy Twister

Legacy of Dreams Hydra

C Tier

These builds are perfect for players farming keys, materials, and bounties, but they fall short in damage scaling and survivability.

Barbarian

Wrath of the Wastes set Rend

Might of the Earth set Seismic Slam

Immortal King’s Call set Hammer of the Ancients

Demon Hunter

Gears of Dreadlands set Hungering Arrow

Monk

Uliana's Stratagem set Exploding Palm

Sunwuko set Tempest Rush

Witch Doctor

Legacy of Dreams Spirit Barrage

Helltooth Harness set Gargantuan

Wizard

Legacy of Dreams Frozen Orb

Vyr's Amazing Arcana set Archon

Delesere’s Magnum Opus set Frozen Orb

D Tier

While these builds offer a unique perspective to buildcrafting, they are much less rewarding compared to the effort required to build them. They still perform well, but they lack the leaderboard-climbing capability.

Necromancer

Legacy of Dreams Singularity Mage

Legacy of Dreams Thorns

Demon Hunter

Legacy of Dreams Rapid Fire

Crusader

Legacy of Dreams Condemn

Witch Doctor

Spirit of Arachyr set Firebats

Zunimassa’s Hunt set Gargantuan

Wizard

Tal Rasha’s Elements set Frozen Orb

Monk

Sunwuko set Lashing Tail Kick

Legacy of Dreams Lashing Tail Kick

If you are aiming to clear the highest levels of Greater Rifts in Diablo 3 Season 35, go for builds that focus on massive clearing capability, like the Trag’Oul's Avatar set Death Nova Necromancer, Legacy of Dreams Meteor Wizard, Raekor set Boulder Toss Barbarian, or any other builds mentioned in the S-Tier.

If you don’t want to dive into hardcore Greater Rift runs and are looking for a more casual experience, go with builds from the B, C, and D tiers. These are perfect for farming and casual adventuring in Diablo 3.

