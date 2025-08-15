  • home icon
Diablo 3 Season 35 solo tier list: Best and worst builds to push Greater Rift

By Jagaran Dutta
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:29 GMT
Diablo 3 Season 35 changed up the entire meta, with new and powerful builds taking the spot on the tier list
Diablo 3 Season 35 changed up the entire meta, with new and powerful builds taking the spot on the tier list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 3 Season 35 has once again reshaped the game, with new and fresh builds taking their place in the new meta. Some of these builds have surged to new heights due to overall balance changes and gear optimization in Season 35. While lower-tier builds can easily be neglected, they can work great during the early game.

In this guide, we will break down all the best builds in Diablo 3 from S tier (most powerful) to D tier (least powerful), specifically for running solo Greater Rifts.

Best Builds for running Greater Rifts solo in Diablo 3 (Tier list)

Almost every meta build in Season 35 of Diablo 3 is capable of climbing the Greater Rift leaderboards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Almost every meta build in Season 35 of Diablo 3 is capable of climbing the Greater Rift leaderboards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

S Tier

These are the strongest and most effective builds in Diablo 3 Season 35. Not only do these builds excel in damage scaling, but they also have exceptional survivability, clear speed, and ease of gameplay.

Necromancers

  • Legacy of Dreams Death Nova
  • Trag’Oul's Avatar set Death Nova
  • Rathma set Army of the Dead

Barbarian

  • Raekor set Boulder Toss

Wizard

  • Legacy of Dreams Meteor Wizard

Crusader

  • Aegis of Valor set Fist of the Heavens

Demon Hunter

  • Unhallowed Essence set Multishot
  • Shadow’s Mantle set Impale
  • Natalya’s Vengeance set Spike Trap
Monk

  • Legacy of Dreams Wave of Light
  • Sunwuko set Wave of Light
  • Raiment of a Thousand Storms set Shenlong

A Tier

While these builds lack the clearing capability of most S-Tier builds, they are easier to manage and offer a simpler gameplay loop.

Barbarian

  • Legacy of Dreams Hammer of the Ancients

Wizard

  • Legacy of Dreams Energy Twister
  • Tal Rasha's Elements set Meteor

Monk

  • Patterns of Justice set Tempest Rush

Crusader

  • Armor of Akkhan set Condemn
  • Roland’s Legacy set Sweep Attack

Necromancer

  • Masquerade set Bone Spear
  • Legacy of Dreams Corpse Explosion

B Tier

While these builds can still clear Greater Rifts in Diablo 3 Season 35, they require significant resource management and specific conditions to work optimally.

Necromancer

  • Legacy of Dreams Poison Grim Scythe
  • Inarius set Generator

Barbarian

  • Horde of the Ninety Savages set Frenzy

Crusader

  • Aegis of Valor set Heaven’s Fury
  • Legacy of Dreams Blessed Shield
  • Legacy of Dreams Bombardment
Monk

  • Inna’s Mantle set Mystic Ally

Witch Doctor

  • Mundunugu’s Regalia set Spirit Barrage
  • Raiment of the Jade Harvester set Haunt

Wizard

  • Firebird’s Finery set Explosive Blast
  • Delesere’s Magnum Opus set Energy Twister
  • Legacy of Dreams Hydra

C Tier

These builds are perfect for players farming keys, materials, and bounties, but they fall short in damage scaling and survivability.

Barbarian

  • Wrath of the Wastes set Rend
  • Might of the Earth set Seismic Slam
  • Immortal King’s Call set Hammer of the Ancients
Demon Hunter

  • Gears of Dreadlands set Hungering Arrow

Monk

  • Uliana's Stratagem set Exploding Palm
  • Sunwuko set Tempest Rush

Witch Doctor

  • Legacy of Dreams Spirit Barrage
  • Helltooth Harness set Gargantuan

Wizard

  • Legacy of Dreams Frozen Orb
  • Vyr's Amazing Arcana set Archon
  • Delesere’s Magnum Opus set Frozen Orb

D Tier

While these builds offer a unique perspective to buildcrafting, they are much less rewarding compared to the effort required to build them. They still perform well, but they lack the leaderboard-climbing capability.

Necromancer

  • Legacy of Dreams Singularity Mage
  • Legacy of Dreams Thorns

Demon Hunter

  • Legacy of Dreams Rapid Fire

Crusader

  • Legacy of Dreams Condemn

Witch Doctor

  • Spirit of Arachyr set Firebats
  • Zunimassa’s Hunt set Gargantuan

Wizard

  • Tal Rasha’s Elements set Frozen Orb

Monk

  • Sunwuko set Lashing Tail Kick
  • Legacy of Dreams Lashing Tail Kick

If you are aiming to clear the highest levels of Greater Rifts in Diablo 3 Season 35, go for builds that focus on massive clearing capability, like the Trag’Oul's Avatar set Death Nova Necromancer, Legacy of Dreams Meteor Wizard, Raekor set Boulder Toss Barbarian, or any other builds mentioned in the S-Tier.

If you don’t want to dive into hardcore Greater Rift runs and are looking for a more casual experience, go with builds from the B, C, and D tiers. These are perfect for farming and casual adventuring in Diablo 3.

