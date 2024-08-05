Diablo 4 Best Andariels Rogue build guide (Season 7): Skill Rotation, BiS gear, and more

Andariels Rogue is one of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 7. The actual difficulty of playing this build is minimal, but it requires a pretty intense grind when it comes to required gear. At the bare minimum, you need the Mythic Unique in the build’s namesake, but some Uniques/Mythic Uniques will make things much smoother.

Once you have Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4, you’ll be ready to take this Barrage build and turn it into an Andariels Rogue build. If you’re curious how to play this build, look no further - we’ve got you covered. It takes intense work to prepare a build for late-game play - this build was primarily designed by D4 content creator M1PY.

How to play Andariels Rogue in Diablo 4 Season 7

Andariels Rogue does incredible damage once it gets going - footage courtesy of M1PY (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can't be an Andariels Rogue without Andariel's Visage. Otherwise, you're just a Barrage Rogue. It uses Barrage, Poison Trap, and Death Mark for damage. You have Shadow Step and Dash to move, and Preparation to help with your cooldowns. Some builds also run Puncture for its Lucky Hit chance, and that's viable too. We aren't doing that here, though.

However, what’s interesting about the build, is that we’re not stacking +Ranks of Barrage. When using Barrage, try to stay as close to enemies as possible. This reduces waste and ensures the arrows don’t spread away from your targets.

The whole purpose of Barrage is to get procs of Andariels’ Visage, and the Legendary Aspect Bursting Venoms (Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued skills have a chance to create toxic pools/Poison Imbuement Skills have no CD/Charge limit in a toxic pool). You’re trying to stack tons of attack speed and Lucky Hit to make this happen as often as possible.

Poison Trap is mostly for harder enemies, like bosses and tougher Elites. What makes this build challenging is the movement. You must pop Shadowstep or Dash frequently to get the Attack Speed buff from Close Quarters Combat. It lasts for 8s, so you’ll have to get used to using them on cooldown. It takes practice, though.

Thanks to Preparation, you can use Death Trap way more often. This build is ridiculous, though. You can also drink potions even at full health, thanks to Unstable Elixirs, which, in turn, grants a damage buff. This also means you’ll have to look for potions lying around in Diablo 4 as an Andariel build, but that’s perfectly fine.

Skill picks

Blade Shift: 1/5 (Enhanced)

1/5 (Enhanced) Barrage: 1/5 (Enhanced, Improved)

1/5 (Enhanced, Improved) Sturdy: 3/3

3/3 Shadow Step: 1/5 (Enhanced, Disciplined)

1/5 (Enhanced, Disciplined) Dash: 1/5 (Enhanced, Methodical

1/5 (Enhanced, Methodical Unstable Elixirs: 3/3

3/3 Dark Shroud: 5/5 (Enhanced, Countering)

5/5 (Enhanced, Countering) Poison Trap: 1/5 (Enhanced, Subverting)

1/5 (Enhanced, Subverting) Agile: 3/3

3/3 Exploit: 3/3

3/3 Malice: 3/3

3/3 Poison Imbuement: 1/5 (Enhanced, Mixed)

1/5 (Enhanced, Mixed) Deadly Venom: 2/3

2/3 Debilitating: 2/3

2/3 Alchemical Advantage: 3/3

3/3 Frigid Finesse: 3/3

3/3 Death Trap (Prime, Supreme)

Innervation: 1/3

1/3 Second Wind: 1/3

1/3 Alchemist’s Fortune: 3/3

3/3 Key Passive: Close Quarters Combat

Required gear and Aspects for Diablo 4’s Andariels Rogue in Season 7

It's amazing to watch all the damage of a well-designed Andariel Rogue do the job - footage courtesy of M1PY (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Andariels Rogue works just fine in Diablo 4 with Andariel’s Visage, but there are some other slots that you could fill with Mythic Uniques/Uniques. For example, Tyrael’s Might is an incredibly strong defensive Mythic Unique, and Ring of Starless Skies does a lot to help reduce your Resource Cost/Increase Damage.

Ideally, you’ll also have the Fists of Fate gloves and The Umbracrux, but they aren’t necessities. In particular, The Umbracrux only really procs off of Poison Trap. Fists of Fate has a chance to deal extra attack damage, and that’s amazing. It’s not necessary, but it sure is nice.

The actual types of gear you might see will vary wildly in Diablo 4. Below, we have listed the gear types you need per slot - the specific suffix/prefix you're looking for. In some of these cases, you'll see Uniques/Mythic Uniques, since those are the BiS:

Gear Slot Item Gems Helm Andariel's Visage Ruby Chest Enshrouding Mail Ruby x2 Gloves Fists of Fate N/A Pants Umbrous Leggings Ruby x2 Boots Concussive Strike Boots N/A Amulet Branching Volleys Choker Ruby Rings Ring of Retribution, High Velocity Ring Topax, Amethyst Weapons Bursting Venoms Bow Diamond x2 Off-Hand Bursting Venoms Dagger, The Umbracrux Diamond, Diamond

There are also important Legendary Aspects to pick up. Aspect of Branching Volleys increases damage from ricocheting arrows and increases the chance that they split anytime they ricochet, creating a tidal wave of potential momentum. Aspect of Bursting Venoms, as stated above, is another must-have. Below is the complete list of must-have Legendary Aspects:

Creeping Death

Bursting Venoms

Umbrous

High Velocity

Branching Volleys

Concussive Strikes

When considering what sorts of things you’d like to have on your gear, consider +Ranks of Alchemical Advantage, +Casts of Poison Imbue as great examples. You also want as much Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies as possible, and a total of 180% Attack Speed (+100% from Gear, +80% from Aspects). Since Andariel's Visage relies on Lucky Hit, you will want as much as possible (~200%).

