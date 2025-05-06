Diablo 4: How to get the Bane of Ahjed-Den and it’s Unique Effects

In Diablo 4 Season 8, players looking to optimize their Barbarian builds should keep an eye out for the Bane of Ahjed-Den. These powerful Unique Gloves are specifically designed to massively amplify the damage output potential of the Mighty Throw skill. This guide covers everything players need to know about this item, including how to obtain it and the builds that benefit most from its effects.

Ad

During the Public Test Realm (PTR), Blizzard developers affirmed its commitment to enhancing the Barbarian’s physical capabilities in Diablo 4, and the introduction of the Bane of Ahjed-Den serves as clear evidence—delivering a significant and much-needed upgrade to the Mighty Throw skill.

Also Read: Does Diablo 4 Season 8 solve the problem of Barbarian core skills not being "cool"?

Bane of Ahjed-Den affix list

Bane of Ahjed-Den is a Barbarian-exclusive Unique item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Bane of Ahjed-Den is a Barbarian-exclusive Unique item that enhances the class’s throwing skill. Specifically tailored around the Mighty Throw skill, these gloves are ideal for players who prefer high burst damage and explosive crowd control.

Ad

Trending

In addition to its Unique effect, the Bane of Ahjed-Den comes with several high-impact affixes that reinforce its pairing with Fury generation and skill cooldown management:

12.5% Cooldown Reduction

+6 to Mighty Throw

+150.0% Critical Strike Damage

+10 Fury per Second

These affixes significantly improve both damage output and resource management, allowing players to use Mighty Throw more frequently and with greater impact.

Unique Effect

The Unique Effect turns Mighty Throw into a powerful nuke (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Every 12 seconds, your next Mighty Throw detonates its pulses instantly as Fire Damage and deals 600.0%[x] increased damage.

Ad

This effect turns Mighty Throw into a powerful nuke at timed intervals, making it exceptionally effective against elite packs and bosses when timed correctly.

How to get the Bane of Ahjed-Den in Diablo 4

The Bane of Ahjed-Den is classified as a Unique item, and while it cannot be directly crafted or purchased, there are several reliable methods for farming it:

Can drop from specific Boss Hoards

Ad

Targeting specific elite bosses, such as Lord Zir and Urivar, provides a higher probability of obtaining this item. Repeat these fights for optimal drop rates. Uber bosses have expanded loot pools that may include class-specific Uniques like the Bane of Ahjed-Den.

Lord Zir

Lord Zir, The Dark Master (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fight Lord Zir by summoning him within the Ancient’s Seat dungeon in the Fractured Peaks region of Sanctuary. Since Season 8 of Diablo 4 went live, you don’t need to gather Exquisite Blood (12x) to summon Lord Zir; rather, now you need these to open the Hoard he drops after being defeated.

Ad

Urivar

Burned Knight Urivar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To fight Urivar, find him within the Fields of Judgement dungeon in Nahantu. Like all the other ladder and lair bosses, Urivar doesn't require you to gather items to summon him; rather, use those materials (12x Judicator’s Mask) to loot his Hoard.

Ad

Can be acquired from world events

Can drop from world events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Events such as the Gathering Legions, Nightmare Dungeons, and World Boss encounters can all potentially drop Unique items like the Bane of Ahjed-Den. Participating in these events regularly increases the odds of securing rare loot in Diablo 4.

Ad

Helltide Chests can also drop Unique items

Helltide Event chests are another great method for farming Unique items. Players should gather Aberrant Cinders (Cinders) during active Helltide Events to open as many chests as possible for a chance at getting the gloves.

Note that you perish during the event, you will lose half of your collected Cinders, so play smart and spend fast.

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosities

Ad

Can be gamble for it at the Purveyor of Curiosities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also try getting it from the Purveyor of Curiosities NPC by spending Murmuring Obols (Obols), which offer a random chance to obtain anything from rare to unique gear. Although what you receive is random (items ranging from Magic to Mythic Unique), this method offers a chance-based route to acquiring the item and others like it.

Ad

Best builds for Bane of Ahjed-Den

The Bane of Ahjed-Den is specifically designed for Barbarian builds that utilize Mighty Throw as a core damage skill. It is especially effective in:

Throwing Weapon Builds : Builds centered on ranged melee damage benefit from the gloves’ massive damage spike and cooldown reduction.

: Builds centered on ranged melee damage benefit from the gloves’ massive damage spike and cooldown reduction. Fury-Hungry Builds : With a boost to Fury per second, players can maintain high uptime on core skills and Ultimates.

: With a boost to Fury per second, players can maintain high uptime on core skills and Ultimates. Critical Hit-Focused Builds: The significant increase in critical strike damage enhances burst potential, particularly in elite or boss encounters.

Ad

By integrating this item into a build that emphasizes cooldown efficiency and precise timing, players can unleash devastating area damage with consistency.

The Bane of Ahjed-Den offers a highly powerful offensive boost for Barbarians focused on Mighty Throw, transforming the skill into a fiery, high-damage burst every 12 seconds. With a mix of targeted farming and event participation, players can increase their chances of adding this Unique item to their arsenal. For those looking to dominate the battlefield with explosive ranged melee attacks, these gloves are a must-have in Diablo 4 Season 8.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More