Diablo 4: How to get the Dolmen Stone and it’s Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, hitting the endgame means more than just hitting max level—it’s about obtaining the right gear to unlock your build’s full potential. For Druid players especially, few pieces offer as distinctive and transformative an effect as the Dolmen Stone, a Unique Amulet that enhances the synergy between Boulder and Hurricane spells.

The Dolmen Stone is an Unique Amulet designed specifically for Druids. It offers several valuable affixes, enhancing a player's mobility, cooldown management, and skill power—especially those aligned with Nature Magic. But the real game-changer lies in its Unique Effect, which redefines how one of your primary Earth skills behaves in combat.

This guide walks you through what the Dolmen Stone does, where to find it, and why it’s an essential pickup for specific Druid builds focused on Nature Magic and elemental dominance in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: Affixes of the Dolmen Stone

Affixes and Unique Effects of the Dolmen Stone (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are the stat bonuses (affixes) you get from the the Dolmen Stone Unique Amulet in Diablo 4:

+30% Resistance to All Elements

+3 – 4 to Wrath Skills

16 – 25% Nature Magic Cooldown Reduction

+2 – 3 to Crushing Earth (Druid Only)

+21 – 30% Movement Speed while Hurricane is Active

These aformentioned stats contribute towards survivability, utility, and the overall rhythm of your skill rotations. It focuses particularly on the cooldown reduction, which allows for more frequent casting of Nature Magic abilities. Meanwhile, the movement speed bonus ensures excellent kiting during combat.

Unique Effect of the Dolmen Stone:

What truly makes the Dolmen Stone exceptional is its Unique Effect. When equipped, it drastically changes how the Boulder skill functions during combat:

Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active causes the Boulder to rotate around you instead. Boulder's damage is increased by 20–40% for each one currently rotating.

How to acquire the Dolmen Stone in Diablo 4

Acquiring this item involves grinding high-tier content in Diablo 4. You’ll need to be playing on Torment difficulty, which unlocks only after completing the campaign.

Target-farming specific bosses

The Dolmen Stone has a chance to drop from these following bosses in Diablo 4:

Echo of Duriel, Maggot King (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo of Duriel, Maggot King: You can find the Echo of Duriel within the Gaping Crevasse Dungeon, which is located in Kehjistan region. To summon Duriel, you'll need two specific items: the Shard of Agony, which drops from Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, and the Mucus Slick Egg, obtained by defeating the Echo of Varshan.

Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish: To fight the Echo of Andariel, head to the Hanged Man’s Hall Dungeon in eastern parts of Kehjistan. Summoning her requires two items: the Sandscorched Shackles, which are dropped after defeating Lord Zir, and the Pincushioned Dolls, earned by taking down The Beast in Ice.

These bosses are designed for targeted farming of specific Uniques. You’ll need to gather their summon materials and engage in combat repeatedly to secure a drop. Echo bosses are no pushover—make sure your build is optimized for high survivability and sustained damage output.

From World Events and the open world

Can be acquired from World Events and the open world (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Besides targeted boss farming, the Dolmen Stone can randomly drop from enemies and treasure chests in high-tier content. Participating in World Events is also a great way to improve your odds at finding these items. Focus on running Nightmare Dungeons, Legion Events, and beating World Bosses in Diablo 4.

Running these activities increases your exposure to loot-heavy encounters where Unique items have a higher drop rate.

Can drop from Helltide event chests

Helltide event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide events provide a good opportunity to farm for Uniques like the Dolmen Stone. These occur periodically and spawn high-level enemies. Gather Cinders during these events and use them to unlock chests, which may contain Unique items. Since loot drops are randomized, this method is luck-based, but the sheer volume makes it worthwhile.

Note that if you die during the current event, you will lose half of your Cinders from Inventory, so use as much as possible.

Gambling with Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosity

Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want a more RNG-driven process, you can spend Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity NPC in town. This vendor offers random items for Obols, which can range from Magic to Uniques. Although this method is highly irregular and not guaranteed, it offers another way to obtain rare items while grinding other content.

Ideal builds for the Dolmen Stone in Diablo 4

Currently, the Dolmen Stone hasn’t secured a strong spot in meta Druid builds—but that doesn’t mean it lacks potential. In fact, it's ideal for experimental or hybrid Druid builds that aim to maximize both Storm and Earth skill interactions.

Here’s why the Dolmen Stone could be an essential piece for innovative builds:

Boulder skill becomes an area of effect (AoE) skill: Instead of relying on it as a directional cast, this item turns it into an orbiting projectile that continuously deals damage around your character.

Instead of relying on it as a directional cast, this item turns it into an orbiting projectile that continuously deals damage around your character. Fantastic combo with Hurricane's crowd control (CC): Hurricane slows down nearby enemies, making it easier for the orbiting boulders to deal repeated damage.

Hurricane slows down nearby enemies, making it easier for the orbiting boulders to deal repeated damage. Boosts mobility and repositioning strategies: With increased movement speed while the Hurricane skill is active, you can reposition easily and drag enemies through your damaging zone.

If you enjoy being mobile, controlling the battlefield, and layering elemental effects, the Dolmen Stone is a valuable item for a highly tactical Druid build in Diablo 4.

The Dolmen Stone is a game-altering piece that transforms how key Druid abilities work. For those looking to play a spell-casting Druid focused on Earth and Storm synergy, this amulet opens up new strategic possibilities.

To make the most of the Dolmen Stone, be ready to farm endgame bosses, participate in World Events, and invest in some Obol gambling. With persistence and a bit of luck, this unique amulet can become the centerpiece of your late-game Druid build.

