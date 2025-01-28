Diablo 4: How to level Glyphs fast

As you grind through Diablo 4, you’ll want to put effort into your Glyphs, by leveling them up. However, the method to do this has changed, and returning players might not be aware of it. You no longer level your glyphs by grinding through Nightmare Dungeons in D4. Now you need to grind through levels of The Pit. Moreover, the stronger your character is, the more of a challenge you can endure and the easier this will be for you.

You can’t start The Pit of Artificers until you’re level-capped anyway, so Paragon boards and leveling up Glyphs aren’t going to be important in Diablo 4 until then. If you’re trying to figure out how to maximize your time, we’re here to help.

How to level your Glyphs quickly in Diablo 4

If you want to level your Glyphs quickly in Diablo 4, you’re going to have to spend some time in The Pit of Artificers. Specifically, you want to go in on the highest difficulty and deepest tier that you can complete quickly. While completing a run within the time limit will give you 3 attempts to upgrade a Paragon Glyph, you'll get an additional attempt if you finish the run without dying.

This run only took about 3 minutes, so it can be pretty efficient if you've got a solid clearing build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want even more out of it, make sure The Pit levels are at least 20 levels over the Glyph you want to upgrade. So if your glyph is level 10, you want to grind on The Pit level 30 at the very least. This will level your glyph an additional time each time you upgrade it. If you have a level difference of 40, your Glyph will upgrade 3 times per attempt, and so on.

So, you need to run The Pit levels as deep as you can go, and do it quickly/without dying. One thing I recommend is running with a friend. That way, you can split the burden (or even get carried), and clear levels as fast as humanly possible. You can also buff your speed by using items like Incense of Rushing Wind to make your runs even faster.

Run The Pit constantly to level up those Glyphs! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At the end of the day, it’s all about efficient farming and use of time. Having an overpowered build will help, as will having friends who want to grind with you. That way, you'll beat The Pit as fast as possible and get those glyphs leveled as quickly and efficiently as you possibly can.

For a good example — I went on Torment 1, Level 30, and once I completed The Pit, I was able to level my Canny Glyph from level 1 to level 9 — in just one run. If I opted for deeper and more challenging runs, then it would have given me more exp/attempts to upgrade. That’s really all there is to it.

