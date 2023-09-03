Diablo 4 players come up with 5 suggestions to ease up the endgame grind 

Diablo 4 has been a thrilling journey for many players, offering 200 hours of immersive gameplay. However, as the game progresses, some dedicated gamers are starting to feel the grind. Reaching level 100 is an accomplishment, but the repetitive grind from 80 to 100 can become tedious without substantial quality-of-life changes and fresh content.

Fans on Reddit have offered insightful ideas within their community to enhance the endgame experience for players. In this article, we present five such suggestions that could breathe life into Diablo 4's endgame experience.

Codex Powers, Enchanting item affixes, and three other ways to ease up the endgame grind in Diablo 4

1) Codex Powers expansion

Codex of Power in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, the stashes are often cluttered with high-roll items, either saved for future use or hypothetical builds that rarely see the light of day. Codex Powers have proven to be a brilliant concept, serving as placeholders for various builds during leveling or while waiting for better gear.

To address the issue of overflowing stashes, it is suggested to make every Aspect of the game available as a Codex Power. Players could then upgrade these Codex Powers, offering two potential routes.

The first option would involve finding a perfect roll and using it to upgrade the Codex Power to match that roll. Alternatively, players could gather 5-10 copies of the Aspect, regardless of quality or roll, to gradually enhance it to a perfect roll. This would provide a fresh way to manage item aspects and alleviate storage problems.

2) Enchanting and rerolling simplified

Enchanting items in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the more frustrating aspects of Diablo 4 is the randomness associated with enchanting and rerolling item affixes. Players often spend exorbitant amounts of gold without obtaining the desired results. To improve this system, a straightforward approach is needed.

If the RNG element is to remain, a gold cost cap, such as a million gold per roll, should be introduced. This would prevent players from squandering vast sums without achieving their goals.

Alternatively, a fixed rate to remove one affix and replace it with a maximum roll of the desired affix, costing 50 million gold, could be implemented. This would ensure that every expenditure comes with a guaranteed outcome, preventing players from feeling cheated after hours of grinding.

3) World Tier 5 and expanded item power range

Endgame battles in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon reaching level 100, Diablo 4's endgame can feel stagnant. Most players have already acquired their best-in-slot gear, leaving little incentive for further play. Currently, the item power range is capped at 725-825.

To give new energy to the endgame experience, the developers could introduce either a new breakpoint, ranging from 825 to 900 within World Tier 4 for level 100+, or they could introduce a new World Tier 5 that is accessible only at level 100. In either case, drops below the new breakpoint should become exceedingly rare for level 100+ characters.

This adjustment would provide dedicated players with a more efficient means of farming gear for their characters, reigniting the endgame grind.

4) Paragon and Skill Tree adjustments

Paragon boards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4's current Paragon system is far from friendly to build experimentation. Clearing individual nodes on the Paragon Boards is a time-consuming and costly process. Players must pay hefty gold fees to reset and reconfigure their boards, discouraging experimentation with different builds.

A reset board feature, ideally free of charge, would encourage players to explore diverse playstyles and builds without financial constraints. The game should encourage variety and experimentation, fostering a more dynamic gameplay experience.

5) Diverse endgame content

Nightmare dungeons for the endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Season 2 promises multiple pinnacle bosses, they may not be the ultimate solution to endgame boredom. Farming Nightmare dungeons repeatedly can become monotonous.

To enhance the endgame experience, the developers could take inspiration from Diablo 3's Greater Rifts and introduce Uber Nightmare Dungeons. These dungeons, available from level 100 onwards, would provide a fresh challenge for endgame players.

Scaling difficulty and upping the drop rate of Uber Uniques as players progress through the levels could add excitement to the grind. This concept introduces new options and content beyond level 100, ensuring that the endgame remains engaging and rewarding.

The dedicated Diablo 4 community has spoken, and these five suggestions aim to revitalize the endgame experience. By introducing these recommendations, Blizzard Entertainment can ensure that players continue to find joy in their adventures in Sanctuary.