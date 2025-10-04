Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Rogue Chaos Uniques to build around

Chaos Uniques are what make Diablo 4 Season 10 so fun, and even Rogues can get in on the action! I know I harp about Rogues being mediocre in almost every season, but that’s not the case here! There are a few top-tier builds for Rogues, and they do use some of these fancy Chaos Uniques to get a bit of extra damage, or other triggers. Chaos Uniques drop in non-traditional slots and always have better-than-normal stats.
I do want to point out that these aren’t the only Chaos Uniques that are going to get used, and these are Rogue-Unique Chaos Armor pieces. However, I do want to highlight a few others, like Fists of Fate and Banished Lord’s Talisman, as they’re used on Rogues right now. But here are the best Chaos Uniques in my opinion, for Diablo 4 Season 10.
The best Rogue Chaos Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10
1) Scoundrel’s Leathers
Scoundrel’s Leathers, normally a chest piece, is easily one of the best Rogue Chaos Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10. It’s used in at least one endgame build for Rogues, the Death Trap Rogue build. It allows this already strong build to throw Traps, and now they spawn a Death Trap every 10 seconds, with 36% [x] increased damage for 5 seconds.
That’s a lot of value. While it is just for that one build, more or less, it really does a lot to eliminate the randomness of how much extra damage you get. Then, on top of that, you can Masterwork it, to make it even better. Huge fan of this chest-turned-other item.
2) Condemnation
Used in the endgame Flurry Rogue build for Diablo 4 Season 10, Condemnation is a must-have Chaos Unique for Rogues. It’s an incredibly powerful Unique on its own, thanks to it increasing the damage output you have, when spending 3 Combo Points. The only downside, is you need to be running a build where you’re using Combo Points on your Rogue.
This version of Condemnation gives you a flat 84%[x] increased damage when Consuming 3 Combo Points, and basic skills always generate 3 Combo Points anyway, so there’s tons of extra damage without really doing anything difficult to attain it.
3) Cowl of the Nameless
Cowl of the Nameless is another already strong Unique for Rogues, but the Chaos Unique version in Diablo 4 Season 10 is that much better. Used in both Flurry and Dance of Knives Rogue builds, it just gives you more Lucky Hit chance, when you meet a specific condition. Any enemy that is Crowd Controlled automatically has a +48%[x] increased Lucky Hit Chance, which is pretty massive when you consider it’s also multiplicative.
Being able to get this in a variety of slots just can’t be beat. I can see this being useful in pretty much any Rogue build that uses a flavor of Crowd Control (Puncture, Caltrops, Cold Imbuement, et cetera).
4) Beastfall Boots
Death Trap Rogues also run Beastfall Boots, which is another very popular piece of Rogue Chaos Armor in Diablo 4 Season 10, for my money. In fact, it’s one of the key ways that the build functions, in my estimation. That, combined with Preparation, and a wide array of CDR granting powers, you can smash through enemies in a pinch.
Beastfall Boots triggers when you cast an Ultimate Skill. It will then make your next Core Skill Consume all Energy, and deal 0.90%[x] increased damage per Energy Consumed. That can really stack up in a hurry. In addition, using a Cooldown restores 25 Energy, so it’s not hard to be at cap when you pop off with the Death Trap.
