Diablo 4 Season 4: How to get Pincushioned Dolls

Diablo 4 has several items that are difficult to acquire, and Pincushioned Dolls are one of them. Pincushioned Dolls are essential for Andariel's summoning in the game. Andariel can be summoned through the ritual of Angusih. You need two Pincushioned Dolls and two Sandscorched Shackles to complete the ritual.

This article will guide you through the methods of acquiring Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4 Season 4. While the items are difficult to acquire, there are a few ways for you to get them.

How to obtain Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4 Season 4

Defeating the Beast in the Ice is the best method to get Pincushioned Dolls (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/ Sportskeeda)

As mentioned earlier, Pincushioned Dolls are necessary to summon Andariel in the Diablo 4. However, acquiring them can be difficult as you must defeat bosses to do so.

The best way to get Pincushioned Dolls is by defeating the Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4. Start by crafting Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil using 9x Distilled Fear and 250x Sigil Powder; both of these items can be obtained in Nightmare Dungeons. Once you have the required resources, you can craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil at the Alchemist.

Note that you need to do all this in World Tier 4. Once the item has been crafted, travel to Glacial Fissure in Kyovashad to summon and defeat the Beast in the Ice.

Once the Beast in the Ice is defeated, there is a chance that it’ll drop Pincushioned Dolls. However, there is no guarantee that the item will drop immediately. You must defeat it as many times as you can to get the item to drop.

While you can also get Pincushioned Dolls by defeating other World bosses in the game, the chances of obtaining them are extremely low. Focus on beating the Beast in the Ice and other nightmare dungeons in World Tier 4 to easily acquire the item.

What are Pincushioned Dolls used for?

You can use Pincushioned Dolls along with Sandscorched Shackles to summon Andariel in Diablo 4. You can summon Andariel in the Hang Man’s dungeon, which is located in Kehjistan.

Summoning Andariel requires two Pincushioned Dolls and Sandscorched Shackles. However, summoning its tormented version requires you to gather six of each item, along with two Stygian Stones.

