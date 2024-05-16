Diablo 4 Season 4 leveling tier list: Easiest PvE builds in Loot Reborn

This Diablo 4 tier list evaluates and ranks the most effective builds for quickly and efficiently leveling from Levels 1 to 50. The rankings take various factors into account, such as the difficulty of playstyle, damage output, survivability, mobility, resource management, and gear reliance. Builds in the high tiers are capable of clearing large groups of enemies and defeating bosses in both open-world and dungeon.

While there are various builds for leveling in the game, not all can be easy to use and effective. This tier list will give you an idea about what builds you can use and what builds you should avoid.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

S-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4

Necromancer build in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The build below belongs in the S-tier because they are easy to understand and offers a great balance of damage during combat. Almost every build in this S-tier list has good mobility and massive AoE coverage.

Minion Necro

Firewall Sorc

Corpse Explosion Necro

Penetrating Shot Rogue

Barrage Rogue

Chain Lightning Sorc

Blood Surge Necro

Both Minion Necro and Firewall Sorc have fantastic single-target damage. Minion Necro uses Army of the Dead; meanwhile, Firewall Sorc uses fire spells. Penetrating Shot Rogue is a Long Range Sniper build that has Powerful Burst Damage and leveling speed. Corpse Explosion Necro uses minions to control the crowd and has good AoE.

Barrage Rogue uses ranged arrows to blow a group of monsters, whereas Chain Lightning Sorc uses lightning skills with teleport and blows up the entire room. Blood Surge Necro also uses an undead army and has even massive AoE and one of the strongest builds in Diablo 4.

A-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4

Exploring the A-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A-tier builds don’t perform as well as the S-tier builds, but they are worth your time. This A-tier list has some of the fantastic and meta builds in Diablo 4.

Ice Shards Sorc

Arc Lash Sorc

Blight Necro

Double Swing Barb

Twisting Blades Rogue

Upheaval Barb

Ice Shards Sorc is tanky, mainly uses Ice shards and Fireball, and has great mobility with less mana consumption. Arc Lash Sorc uses lightning spells, has good mobility, and does not even use mana. Blight Necro is very safe to play and has fantastic AoE.

Double Swing Barb has unmatched furry efficiency and has high DPS because of its fast attacks. Twisting Blades Rogue has constant teleports that make you unpredictable. Upheaval Barb gives you early access to Berserking and causes massive burst damage.

B-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4

Exploring the B-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

B-tier builds can work well in some scenarios. They are substitutes for A-tier builds.

Bone Spear Necro

Lightning Storm Druid

Pulverize Druid

Flurry Rogue

Sever Necro

Companion Druid

Whirlwind Barb

Bone Spear Necromancer build uses bone spears to chase and pierce enemies. Lightning Storm Druid uses Lightening Storm to zap enemies and has decent AoE. Both Pulverize Druid and Flurry Rogue focus on melee combat and are good for leveling. Sever Necro has a strong minion army, summoning grim reapers that attack fast, causing massive AoE.

Companion Druid does great single-target damage and uses wolves and ravens. Whirlwind Barb is Spin to Win, which covers a decent area.

C-tier leveling builds in Diablo 4

Exploring the C-tier leveling builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Although it is not recommended to use C-tier builds, some are still workable and are a good choice for players who cannot afford to use higher-tier builds.

Rend Barb

Landslide Druid

HotA Barb

Shred Druid

Tornado Druid

The Rend Barb has good single-target damage and uses bleed. Both Landslide Druid and Tornado Druid are tanky builds that have consistent damage. HotA Barb uses Hammer of Ancients to smash enemies and is quite fun to play. Shred Druid is a melee-focused build with great mobility and excellent healing.

While these are some builds that players can use for leveling, players are always welcome to explore and find the one that aligns with their playstyle and is most effective for them.

Here are other articles related to this topic: