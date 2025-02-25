How to get Shroud of Khanduras in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Shroud of Khanduras is a Unique Chest armor in Diablo 4, exclusively available to Rogue class characters. It has distinct stats and effects that set it apart from other armor in the game. Unique Armor in Diablo 4 pieces provide powerful bonuses that aid players in their journey through Sanctuary.

Ad

This article focuses on acquiring and farming the Shroud of Khanduras Unique chest armor in Diablo 4.

Stats and Unique Effects of Shroud of Khanduras in Diablo 4

Stats and Unique Effects of Shroud of Khanduras (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shroud of Khanduras features the following modifiers:

Ad

Trending

Basic stats

Affix 1: Evade Grants +16 - 25% 1.5 Movement Speed for 1.5 seconds

Evade Grants +16 - 25% 1.5 Movement Speed for 1.5 seconds Affix 2: +57.0 - 75.0% Non-Physical Damage

+57.0 - 75.0% Non-Physical Damage Affix 3 : +46.5 - 60.0% Shadow Resistance

: +46.5 - 60.0% Shadow Resistance Affix 4: +2 - 3 to Dark Shroud

These stats boost the defensive abilities of your class by keeping a focus on Dark Shroud and boosting movement speed up to 25% for 1.5 seconds.

Unique Effects

Unique Effects of Shroud of Khanduras (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dark Shroud grants Immunity for 3 seconds while increasing Evade Cooldown by 3-9 seconds.

Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion, dealing Shadow damage and pulling in enemies.

Ad

Using Dark Shroud allows for rogues to have an extra boost of defensive capabilities, allowing for survivability of your Rogue character throughout the difficulty endgame of Diablo 4, especially bosses at higher tier worlds.

How to get Shroud of Khanduras in Diablo 4

Shroud of Khanduras can be randomly obtained by defeating enemies, opening chests, or breaking objects in the game world. Diablo 4 uses a randomized loot system, so the item can be acquired randomly at any time during the campaign.

Ad

Here are the best methods to obtain Shroud of Khanduras:

1) Bosses that drop Shroud of Khanduras

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Farming Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, provides the highest probability of acquiring the Shroud of Khanduras. Defeating Grigoire in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 or completing endgame activities like Gathering Legions, Nightmare Dungeons, and defeating World Bosses also yields a chance to obtain this Unique item.

Ad

You can find Lord Grigoire in the Hall of the Penitent dungeon in Dry Steppes. Burn Living Steel to summon him and begin the encounter.

2) Will drop from enemies and chests

Unique items can be obtained by killing enemies and opening chests around the open world of Diablo 4. Participate in World Events, slay World Bosses, or run Nightmare Dungeons to acquire high-tier loot.

3) Can drop from chests in Helltide events

Monitor active Helltides on the map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Shroud of Khanduras can be found within the chests in Helltide Events. Monitor active Helltides on the map, farm Cinders, and open chests.

Ad

Note that unused Cinders will vanish from the inventory once the current event ends, so try using as many as possible. Also, you will lose 50% of your Cinders if you die during the Helltide event.

4) Obtained from Infernal Hordes

Infernal Hordes game mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shroud of Khanduras has higher drop rates in the Infernal Hordes game mode. Opening Spoils of Hell at the end of Infernal Hordes is currently the best method to farm this Unique.

Ad

5) Gamble from The Purveyor of Curiosity

Spend Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Spend Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity to gamble for gear. Be aware that gear rarity ranges from Magic to Mythic Unique items.

Ad

Builds that Utilize Shroud of Khanduras in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Shroud of Khanduras is ideal for Rogue builds focusing on Dark Shroud, high mobility, evading while shrouded to deal hefty damage, and maximizing defensive capabilities. This Unique chest armor is perfect for builds centered around evading and utilizing Dark Shroud as a core offensive and defensive mechanic.

It's a perfect Armor piece for Rogues, who are inherently squishy and can die easily when overwhelmed by mobs of enemies.

Ad

Conclusion

Shroud of Khanduras is an extremely valuable addition to any Rogue player's arsenal in Diablo 4. Its unique effects and stats make it a highly desired item, and its versatility makes it a great choice for players focusing on mobility and evading.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback