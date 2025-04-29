Diablo 4: Ultimate Bone Spear Necromancer endgame build guide

Necromancer is still one of the best classes in Diablo 4, and Bone Spear builds can be both devastating and a lot of fun. While they do require quite a bit of setup, in terms of Uniques, the build is doing much better than it was in the Season of Witchcraft. The best part is, it should have a viable leveling build version as well. Not as powerful, sure, but it should make the transition just a bit easier.

It’s not going to feel as powerful until you get the right gear for the Bone Spear Necromancer in Diablo 4, but when you do, you’ll see truly obnoxious damage, as you easily pin down enemies, and destroy them with Bone Spears, trapped behind your Bone Prison.

How Bone Spear Necromancer works in Diablo 4

Bone Spear Necromancer uses a few Uniques and a specific build loadout to pull enemies in (Corpse Tendrils), and traps them in place with Bone Prison. The Bone Prison, thanks to this build, will guarantee Overpower damage, allowing you to shred enemies while they are trapped behind bone walls. It’s an easy build to pilot, and it’s incredibly fun, once you get everything set up just right.

Build requirements for Bone Spear Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Bone Spear Necromancers can absolutely shred through anything caught in the Bone Prison (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@SKULM)

There isn’t anything fancy in the Bone Spear Necromancer build for Diablo 4 Season 8, when it comes to the talent picks and Core Skills. It’s all pretty standard stuff, but it’s important to get the right things. Sure, there are flexible points here and there, but below is what we picked to get the most out of our Bone Spears.

Skills to pick

Bone Spear

Reap

Bone Prison

Soulrift

Corpse Tendrils (If you lack the Tam+Wat Rune Combo)

Blight

Talent Picks

Reap x 2

Bone Spear x 5 (Enhanced, Supernatural)

Hewed Flesh x 2

Imperfectly Balanced x 3

Blight x 1 (Enhanced, Supernatural)

Titan’s Fall x 3

Fueled by Death x 3

Bone Prison x 1 (Enhanced)

Grim Harvest x 1

Fueled by Death x 3

Death’s Embrace x 3

Decrepify x1 (Enhanced, Abhorrent)

Amplify Damage x 3

Coalesced Blood x 3

Tides of Blood x 3

Gruesome Meddling x 1

Corpse Tendrils x 1 (Enhanced, Blighted)

Reaper’s Pursuit x 3

Serration x 1

Compound Fracture x 3

Evulsion x 3

Soulrift x 5 (Supreme, Prime)

Stand Alone x 1

Memento Mori x 3

Inspiring Leader x 1

Finality x 3

Rathma’s Vigor

Like the Blood Wave Necromancer, Bone Spear Necromancers in Diablo 4 Season 8 are going to sacrifice their minions, to gain extra stats/damage instead of having allies. If you’re like me, and are used to having minions around all the time, this build might take some time to get used to.

I'll miss you most of all, minions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Book of the Dead Picks

Skeletons : Sacrifice Skirmishers (Increased Critical Strike Chance)

: Sacrifice Skirmishers (Increased Critical Strike Chance) Mages : Sacrifice Bone Mages (increase Overpower Damage)

: Sacrifice Bone Mages (increase Overpower Damage) Golem: Sacrifice Iron (Critical Strike Damage)

The three Uniques, Indira’s Memory, Path of Trag’Oul, and Deathless Visage are all key to this build, and are absolutely required. If you can get a Shroud of False Death, it’s also incredibly enjoyable in this build. It adds quite a lot to your damage. Indira’s Memory makes Bone Spears into Blood Spears, to add even more damage, and the Path of Trag’Oul makes the Bone Prison bigger, and also deals extra damage with Bone Splinters.

Shroud of False Death is here to make our Bone Spear projectiles have a chance to cast twice, and increase our Critical Strike Damage — not to mention echoes that burst for even more damage. Below, we'll also highlight a few must-have Legendary Aspects to make this build really crank out the damage.

Required Uniques

Indira’s Memory

Path of Trag’Oul

Deathless Visage

Shroud of False Death (for the highest tier content)

Ring of Starless Skies (for the highest tier content)

Required Aspects

Grasping Veins

Bone Duster’s

Sacrificial

Dark Dance

Skill Rotation for Bone Spear Necromancer in Diablo 4

This Bone Spear rotation is pretty easy, like most Necromancer builds use in Diablo 4 Season 8. You want to open with Bone Prison to trap as many enemies together as possible, throw one Bone Spear to put a corpse on the ground, and use that to trigger Corpse Tendrils. That’s when you want to shred them to pieces with Bone Spear. Your Bone Duster’s Aspect guarantees Overpower damage this way, and gains extra bonuses, thanks to Indira’s Memory.

This is where your Runes become important. You want the Tam+Wat combo, so that when you cast Bone Spear, you also will cast Horrid Decrepify. If you lack this combo, just put Decrepify on your bar, so you can throw down a handy curse. You also want to keep Soulrift active, and keep Blight on the ground under your enemies. The only time you stop throwing Bone Spears is when you need to refresh Soulrift and Blight (and Decrepify if you lack the Rune Combo).

Ideal Boss Powers for Bone Spear Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

The best part about the Boss Powers for Bone Spear Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8, is you don’t have to beat the Pinnacle Boss to get the most out of them! That’s a blessing in and of itself. Sure, Eye Beams are fun and powerful, but we’re going to be using Grigoire’s Lightning Square. This makes sense, since we want to trap enemies in a Bone Prison. We enhance this with the below Modifier Boss Powers, none of which should be hard to unlock.

Main Boss Power

Grigoire’s Lightning Square (Lightning damage on ground after Core Skill)

Modifier Boss Powers

Wandering Death’s Chest Beam (Executes non-boss enemies with less than x% life)

Hatred’s Embrace’s Haste (More Critical Strike Chance based on Shadow Resistance from bonuses)

Lord Zir’s Blood Pool (After activating Main Boss Power, heal for x% of Maximum Life over 3 seconds)

Mercenary choices for Diablo 4 Season 8 Bone Spear Necromancer

Raheir still gets use in my playthroughs - better safe than sorry (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you have access to the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you can pick up some Mercenary allies. While normally, Raheir is the best Mercenary for Necromancers in my estimation, we want Subo this time, thanks to his Overpower buff, and the ability to see all enemies on the map. However, Raheir isn’t being left out — he’s our Reinforcements. Here’s what you should pick.

Subo Talent picks

Molotov

Share a Drink

Explosive Charge

Bargaining Chips

Raheir Pick

Bastion (Cast when player is injured)

Ideal gear, Runewords, and Legendary Aspects for Bone Spear Necromancer

This is definitely a gear-heavy build, since you want at least three Uniques (Indira’s Memory, Shroud of False Death, Path of Trag’Oul). That means you have to be a lot more careful about what Legendary Aspects you use, and where they go. Bone Duster’s Aspect might be the most important, due to guaranteed Overpower damage.

When it comes to Rune Combos, there are two that I think are more important than any other. Ram+Wat allows you to constantly spam Decrepify, and lets you put Reap on your hotbar, for Reaper’s Pursuit multipliers. For more information on gear, Legendary Aspects, and stats, check the table below.

Gear Slot Ideal Affixes Aspect Helm Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice, Ranks to Bone Spear, Armor N/A (Deathless Visage) Chest Maximum Life, Intelligence, Armor Hardened Bones Gloves Ranks to Bone Spear, Attack Speed, Critical Strike Damage Bone Duster's Pants Ranks to Tides of Blood, Maximum Life, Overpower N/A (Indira's Memory) Boots Ranks to Bone Skills, Armor, Movement Speed, Bone Prison CDR, Unique Effect N/A (Path of Trag'Oul) Amulet Ranks to Evulsion, Ranks to Coalesced Blood, Intelligence, 15% Chance to Restore 15% Primary Resource Dark Dance Ring 1 Attack Speed, Maximum Life, Critical Strike Chance, 15% Chance to Restore 15% Primary Resource Sacrificial Ring 2 Attack Speed, Critical Strike Chance, Maximum Life, 15% Chance to Restore 15% Primary Resource, Blood Attack Speed Grasping Veins Weapon Intellignece, Critical Strike Damage, Maximum Life, Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice Great Feast

Paragon and Glyph choices for Bone Spear Necromancer

There’s a fair amount of flexibility when it comes to Paragon Boards and Glyphs in Diablo 4 Season 8, but we’ve found a route for Bone Spear Necromancers that tends to work out pretty well. We’ve divided it into two parts. The first is around 220 points, and the second is a full Paragon Board.

Here's a before and after for the Bone Spear Necromancer Paragon Boards (Image via D4Builds)

Paragon Boards used

Board 1: Sacrificial

Board 2: Blood Begets Blood (Eliminator Rare Glyph Used)

Board 3: Bloodbath (Essence Rare Glyph Used)

Board 4: Flesh-eater (Corporeal Rare Glyph Used)

Board 5: Frailty (Dominate Rare Glyph Used)

