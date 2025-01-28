How to get Indira's Memory in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

Necromancers return in Diablo 4 as the strongest class to play. Having the ability to deal tons of single-target and Area of Effect (AoE) damage to enemies with a complex set of skills. With Season 7 rolling out, it brought new unique items for all the classes in Diablo 4. One new unique item for Necromancers is the Indira’s Memory Unique pants.

Indira's Memory is a special item for the Necromancer class in D4's Season of the Witchcraft. These pants come with several helpful bonuses, like additional life, increased Overpower damage, reduced damage when injured, and extra skill levels for the Tides of Blood ability. Using Blood Wave with Indira's Memory also acts as a Bone skill, creating a Bone Prison at its endpoint.

Here's an overview of how to get this item, the unique effects, and the builds to use it with.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the author's opinion.

How to get Indira's Memory in Diablo 4

Dropped by enemies, chests, and world bosses

To get Indira's Memory Unique pants, take part in world events like Gathering Legions, fight world bosses, or finish Nightmare Dungeons, as these are the best ways for acquiring high-tier loot in D4. Chests found in Helltide Events are another source of Indira's Memory, so keep a lookout for those spawning every hour around the map.

The Beast in the Ice Location (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Killing bosses like the “Beast in the Ice” repeatedly has a high chance of finding the item. Indira's Memory Unique pants can be found on the torment difficulty in the lair found south of Kyovashad, inside the Glacial Fissure nightmare dungeon in the Desolate Highlands.

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosity

Locations of Purveyor of Curiosity vendors (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Feeling lucky? Spend your Obols (Murmuring Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity, a unique NPC in Diablo 4 who lets players spend their Obols and receive equipment with random stats and rarity. Possess 25 Obols to roll a piece of armor (helm, chest piece, gloves, pants, or boots) at the Purveyor of Curiosity.

Even though you can roll a legendary item, getting it in the first attempt isn't certain.

Unique effects of Indira's Memory Unique pants

List of stats

Indira's Memory stats (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Indira’s Memory Unique pants boast a set of good stats, making it a highly valuable item for Necromancers in the new season. Here is the list of stats available on Indira’s Memory Unique pants in Diablo 4 (Season 7):

Inherent: Casting Bone Spear reduces Blood Wave’s cooldown by two seconds

16%-25% Maximum Life

82.5%-105% Overpower Damage

18.5%-27.5% Damage Reduction while injured

2-3 Ranks of Tides of Blood

Unique effect: Blood Wave is also a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40%-80% for eight seconds when cast. Bone Spear is also a Blood Skill and will drain 10% of maximum life with each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it.

Build to create around Indira's Memory Unique pants

Blood Wave and Blood Lance are the key skills to build around using Indira’s Memory in D4. In my experience, there are a few ways this build can go.

Blood Surge gear requirements (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blood Surge - The Blood Surge Necromancer build, also known as the “Bloodmancer,” gives you a sturdy and high-damage-dealing character to start your adventures in Diablo 4. This build is entirely built around the Blood Surge skill, which is great skill to clear large packs of enemies as well as deal major damage to singular targets.

This build needs two unique items: Indira’s Memory and Cruor’s Embrace. Furthermore, enemies should be cursed by Decrepify to lower their damage dealt thanks to Cursed Aura Aspect. Even though the build doesn't require Indira's memory to function, having this item equipped turns your ‍Bone Spear into a Blood Skill and grants access to one of the biggest multipliers of ‍Tides of Blood, turning it into a Blood Spear.

Overall, the Blood Surge Necromancer Build is a fantastic build for clearing hordes of enemies with ease.

Blood Lance gear requirements (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blood Lance - Indira’s Memory Unique pants can also be paired up with Mutilator Plate Unique Chest Armor (deals additional damage to enemies inflicted with Blood skills).

This build is based around the Blood Lance skill, giving the player a resilient and high-damage-dealing character. This skill is crucial for dealing heavy damage to single targets, making it a great choice for bossing in Diablo 4. With this build, it's best not to focus on minions, which will force enemies to get scattered; rather, let them get close to you and deal massive damage to them at once.

Diablo 4: Season of Witchcraft (Season 7) brings a lot of new updates for the players, most importantly the new gear that arrived with this new season. Overall, Indira’s Memory Unique Pants ends up making the already formidable necromancer into a more powerful class to play with.

